Top 10 Songs from Just for One Day Musical May 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is the electrifying new musical that premiered at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It tells the unforgettable story of Live Aid, the iconic 1985 charity concert that united the world’s biggest rock and pop stars to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. With a soundtrack made up of songs performed by artists at Live Aid, the show immerses audiences in the heart of that historic day through music, emotion, and powerful storytelling. The musical’s cast performs many of these classic anthems as the events of Live Aid unfold, combining beloved hits with the drama behind the scenes. Here are the top 10 standout songs from the show:

1. "Heroes"

An inspiring anthem performed by the entire company, capturing the spirit of courage and hope that defined Live Aid. It was sung by David Bowie at Live Aid in 1985.

2. "Radio Ga Ga"

The electrifying Queen hit that highlights the power of music and media coming together for a cause.

3. "We Are the Champions"

Another powerhouse Queen hit. A triumphant and emotional moment, showcasing the unity and determination of the performers and audience alike.

4. "I'm Still Standing"

Elton John energised the audience with "I'm Still Standing", and in the musical it’s performed by Margaret, Bob, and company, this song symbolises resilience in the face of challenges.

5. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

A show-stopping ensemble number that celebrates one of Queen’s most legendary performances at Live Aid.

6. "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

An iconic charity single performed in the show by Bob, Midge, and company, embodying Band Aid’s humanitarian message.

7. "Summer of '69"

Bryan Adams’ roof-raising track captures the nostalgic energy and youthful spirit of the era, performed by the company.

8. "Message in a Bottle"

The Police’s compelling number that blends introspection with the larger theme of reaching out for help.

9. "Rockin' All Over the World"

An upbeat celebration of global unity through music, performed by John and company. Originally performed at Live Aid by Status Quo.

10. "Let It Be"

Part of the powerful finale that leaves audiences reflecting on the impact of Live Aid. Let It Be was originally sung by Paul McCartney at Live Aid.

Other Top Songs

The show also features memorable performances of “Rat Trap,” “Drive,” “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes,” and a medley of “Everytime You Go Away,” “True,” and “Every Breath You Take.” Other notable songs include “Stop Your Sobbing,” “Bad,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Dancing in the Street,” and “Blowin’ in the Wind.” The musical also showcases “Reach Out and Touch,” “In the Air Tonight” paired with “Why Can’t We Live Together,” and the energetic “We Will Rock You” alongside “King of Rock.” Additional highlights include “Vienna,” “I Don’t Like Mondays,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Against All Odds,” a medley of “Rebel Rebel,” “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” and “Into the Groove,” as well as the spirited “My Generation.”

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.