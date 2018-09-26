Menu
    Julian Ovenden joins cast of All About Eve play

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    It has just been announced that Julian Ovenden will be joining previously announced cast members Gillian Anderson and Lily James in the new stage adaptation of All About Eve. The highly anticipated production opens at the Noel Coward Theatre on 2 February 2018.

    Julian Ovenden is the son of Reverend Canon John Ovenden, former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, and he is perhaps best-known for portraying Robert F. Kennedy in Netflix’s The Crown and Charles Blake in two series of Downtown Abbey. He is currently starring as William de Nogaret in Knightfall, a historical fiction television series filmed in Croatia and the Czech Republic. Ovenden's stage credits include John in My Night With Reg, J. M. Barrie in Finding Neverland, and Gaylord in Show Boat.

    In addition to acting, Ovenden is also a renowned singer and recording artist. He trained as an opera singer at New College, Oxford while also training for musical theatre. Ovenden has appeared in concerts all over the world, working with a number of different orchestras that include the New York Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra , just to name a few. He has also achieved a number of prestigious milestones in his singing career, having performed at The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London and making his debut at Carnegie Hall in 2014. Ovenden has released a few albums, including 2013’s If You Stay and a Downtown Abbey Christmas record that went double platinum.

    However, Ovenden is not the only musical talent to be a part of the cast and creatives for All About Eve, as it was announced this week that Grammy Award-nominated artist PJ Harvey would be providing the play’s score.

    All About Eve will have its world premiere at the Noel Coward Theatre on 2 February 2019 with a booking period lasting until 11 May 2019.

    All About Eve tickets go on sale on Friday, 28 September 2018.

    Read our handy guide on everything you need to know about All About Eve

