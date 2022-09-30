Menu
    International Podcast Day: a list of our favourite theatre podcasts

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    International podcast day celebrates the power of audio entertainment. Over the past decade, podcasts have risen to become one of the ultimate forms of escapism. Whether it's a night of true crime, self-help or theatre episodes - there is something for everyone on the podcast charts. At London Theatre Direct, it's no surprise that we are frequently listening to some of the UK’s most influential and followed theatre podcasts - and here we have compiled a narrowed-down list for you to follow so that you can stay in the know of all things stagey and wonderful! 

    In The Frame

    In The Frame gives you the perfect opportunity to step behind the curtain with some of The West Ends biggest and most beloved stars. Each week, the host Andrew Tomlins sits down with a new performer to discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of their careers alongside their experiences in their past and present productions. The in-depth and candid discussions give listeners an excellent insight into the lives of their current favourite performers, some of In The Frames' guests include the fabulous Laura Pick, who previously played Elphaba in Wicked, and Khalid Daley, who recently played John Laurens & Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.

    British Theatre Guide Podcast 

    The British Theatre Guide are one of the oldest organisations in the UK to offer news, features and reviews. What sets the podcast aside from others of its kind, is that it features interviews with theatre creators and specialists at various levels of departments, from fringe to West End, its roster of interviewees includes directors, critics, producers, writers and actors to give a varied and professional observation into the world of theatre. 

    Things I Am Not 

    Things I Am Not is a thought-provoking theatre podcast that is written and performed by a line-up of all female artists from ten different countries, who have migrated to the UK. Through ten of the artists’ stories, the podcast explores the different things that people associate with migrant women in theatre and recognises the stereotypes that are projected onto these women, through their discussions the artists respond to the theme of THINGS I AM NOT. The podcasts will discuss their love of theatre to their specific experience as migrants. In their own words ‘We certainly know what we are NOT’. 

    The Goblin Podcast, Musical Stories for Kids

    The Goblin Podcast is an up-and-coming charming children’s podcast that features original musical stories from critically-acclaimed children’s theatre producers. Each episode brings new musical stories that the whole family will enjoy and is perfect for on-the-go entertainment. Their stories are full of catchy new songs that will encourage the imagination of children of all ages, with stories typically told in parts. With exciting, creative episodes such as The Adventures of Pinocchio and The Legend of Jazz Penguin, you’ll never be short of entertainment for the kids. 

    Musical Talk 

    Musical Talk is The UK’s most popular independent musical theatre podcast. The delightful and charming listening experience of Musical Talk offers audiences the opportunity to hear about news and to keep up to date with what their favourite shows and performers are up to, through weekly views, reviews interviews and much more. With hundreds of episodes to choose from, Musical Talk covers everything from Dicken’s Stories to The Art of Panto.  They discuss composers, writers, actors, theatres and shows and encourage listener participation. 

    Happy international podcast day

    Sit back, relax and get ready to make the most of your listening experience with our list of the best theatre podcasts. Whilst you’re at it, feel free to take a look at our list of shows, for the best theatre experience!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

