How to see Rachel Zegler’s balcony performance live

What looked like a one-off promo moment has turned out to be a permanent - and electrifying - part of the staging.

As part of Jamie Lloyd’s bold new production, Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler takes to the London Palladium’s balcony to perform Evita’s most iconic moments live, outside, and in full view of the public.

The bold direction has quickly become a viral sensation, with clips from the first public performances racking up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. The online traction has quickly turned the revolutionary revival into the buzziest and biggest musical theatre event of the year.

But what do you do when you’ve already watched every available clip 30 times or more? You see it live! Here’s everything you need to know to catch Rachel Zegler’s unforgettable balcony performance this Summer.

Where does Rachel Zegler’s balcony scene take place?

Rachel Zegler performs the iconic song from the London Palladium balcony. The balcony is situated directly above the theatre's main entrance on Argyll street, just off of Oxford Circus.

How can I get to Argyll Street?

The closest tube station to Argyll Street is Oxford Circus. The underground station is served by the Bakerloo, Victoria, and Central Lines, and is only a 2-minute walk from the theatre. If you’re heading from further afield, the nearest train station is Charing Cross. From here it’s a 15 minute walk to Argyll Street, or you can take the Bakerloo line, which’ll take around 3 minutes.

If buses are more your thing you can take the 3, 12, 22, 25, 55, 73, 88 and 94 stop at Oxford Street. If you’re planning on staying out after seeing Rachel, you can hop on the N3, N25, N55, N73 or N88.

What time does Rachel Zegler come out?

The exact time depends on when that night's show went up - sometimes West End shows start 5–10 minutes late - and how long that night's interval lasted. Again, this can vary by a few minutes from night to night. However, the majority of Rachel's balcony performances have taken place between 8:55pm and 9:05pm, roughly 90 minutes after the musical starts.

If you’re planning on catching her during the day, the matinee performances take place on Thursdays and Saturdays, and start at 2.30pm. This means Rachel will appear on the London Palladium balcony between 3.55pm and 4:05pm. So push your lunch break back and run over to Argyll Street for a meal deal and a show - or knock off early, we won’t tell.