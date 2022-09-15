How London theatre shows are impacted by the Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen Sep 15, 2022 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach London Theatre Direct are saddened by Her Majesty the Queen’s passing. Her Majesty's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11 am on Monday 19th September 2022. Theatres around the UK are paying tribute to Her Majesty by dimming production lights for 2 minutes every day leading up to the funeral and on the day of the funeral itself. As a mark of respect, many West End shows and theatre venues have stated that they will not perform on the day of the funeral.

Performances of the following productions have been suspended on 19 September :

&Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Antigone at the Open Air Theatre , Regent's Park

, Regent's Park Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre

Bright Half Life at the King’s Head Theatre

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

at the Playhouse Theatre Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre

Eureka Day at The Old Vic

Grease at the Dominion Theatre

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

Handbagged at the Kiln Theatre

I, Joan at The Globe

Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre

Life of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre

Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre

Only Fools and Horses at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre

Rose at the Park Theatre

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre

The Mousetrap at St Martin’s Theatre

The Snail House at the Hampstead Theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre

If you hold tickets for a performance which has been suspended your point of sale should be in contact about arranging a ticket to an alternate performance, or a refund of your booking. If you have booked through London Theatre Direct for one of the impacted performances and have not received any communication from us please check your spam/junk folders. In case you still have not been contacted prior to 16 September, please contact our customer service team.