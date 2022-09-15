How London theatre shows are impacted by the Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen
| By Sarah Gengenbach
London Theatre Direct are saddened by Her Majesty the Queen’s passing. Her Majesty's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11 am on Monday 19th September 2022. Theatres around the UK are paying tribute to Her Majesty by dimming production lights for 2 minutes every day leading up to the funeral and on the day of the funeral itself. As a mark of respect, many West End shows and theatre venues have stated that they will not perform on the day of the funeral.
Performances of the following productions have been suspended on 19 September:
- &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre
- Antigone at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park
- Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre
- Bright Half Life at the King’s Head Theatre
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
- Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
- Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre
- Eureka Day at The Old Vic
- Grease at the Dominion Theatre
- Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre
- Handbagged at the Kiln Theatre
- I, Joan at The Globe
- Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre
- Life of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre
- MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre
- Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre
- Only Fools and Horses at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
- Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre
- Rose at the Park Theatre
- The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre
- The Mousetrap at St Martin’s Theatre
- The Snail House at the Hampstead Theatre
- To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre
If you hold tickets for a performance which has been suspended your point of sale should be in contact about arranging a ticket to an alternate performance, or a refund of your booking. If you have booked through London Theatre Direct for one of the impacted performances and have not received any communication from us please check your spam/junk folders. In case you still have not been contacted prior to 16 September, please contact our customer service team.