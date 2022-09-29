Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    House of Flamenka release new production images

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Master of dance Arlene Phillips presents House of Flamenka, a vibrant and sleek fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The production has recently released a set of striking new images which see the performers immersed in the art of dance. House of Flamenka has a limited run, playing 27 September - 8 October 2022 at the Peacock Theatre. Make sure to book your tickets today so that you don’t miss this spectacle of dance!

    About House of Flamenka

    The story begins within an ethereal fantasy world, inside the home of a goddess of dance and music. The goddess is captivated by beautiful objects and spends her days collecting them. Within her treasures, are her prized dancers and musicians – a staggering 20 of them, who perform for her pleasure only. Watch as the gods become angered, and a shimmering state of grace threatens to fall to decay.

    The cast and creatives of House of Flamenka

    Star of Flamenco Karen Ruimy leads a dazzling company of dancers who originate from both Madrid and the UK. Arlene Phillips acts as Director and co-creator, with co-creation and production by Karen Ruimy and choreography by James Cousins and Flamenco choreography by Francisco Hidalgo.

    Tickets for House of Flamenka are available now!

    See Veteran of the arts Arlene Phillips’ vision come to life!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    The hit musical SIX announces a new West End Cast and extends its booking period

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Extending its run at the Vaudeville Theatre and with tickets now on sale up to October 2023, the terrific Tudor music... Read more

    Dark blue background texture with black vignette in old vintage textured border design, dark elegant teal colour wall with light spotlight centre. Text on banner: Returns this Autumn due to phenomenal demand. Below in burnt orange: The Choir of Man. Black circle with text: Olivier Awards Nominee 2022.

    Full casting announced for stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Olivier-nominated stage phenomenon THE CHOIR OF MAN is set to return to the West End and will open at the Arts Theatr... Read more

    Rambert Dance. Peaky Blinders. The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Written by the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. Choreographer/Director: Benoit Swan Pouffer. 12 Oct - 6 Nov. Troubadour Wembley Park.

    First Look: first production images for Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    World-renowned dance company Rambert's new production Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby&n... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies