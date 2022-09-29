House of Flamenka release new production images Sep 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Master of dance Arlene Phillips presents House of Flamenka, a vibrant and sleek fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The production has recently released a set of striking new images which see the performers immersed in the art of dance. House of Flamenka has a limited run, playing 27 September - 8 October 2022 at the Peacock Theatre. Make sure to book your tickets today so that you don’t miss this spectacle of dance!

About House of Flamenka

The story begins within an ethereal fantasy world, inside the home of a goddess of dance and music. The goddess is captivated by beautiful objects and spends her days collecting them. Within her treasures, are her prized dancers and musicians – a staggering 20 of them, who perform for her pleasure only. Watch as the gods become angered, and a shimmering state of grace threatens to fall to decay.

The cast and creatives of House of Flamenka

Star of Flamenco Karen Ruimy leads a dazzling company of dancers who originate from both Madrid and the UK. Arlene Phillips acts as Director and co-creator, with co-creation and production by Karen Ruimy and choreography by James Cousins and Flamenco choreography by Francisco Hidalgo.

Tickets for House of Flamenka are available now!

See Veteran of the arts Arlene Phillips’ vision come to life!