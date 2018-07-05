Heathers The Musical to transfer to the West End Jul 5, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) How very! Smash-hit musical Heathers is set to transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket this September once it wraps up an incredibly successful run at The Other Palace on 4 August. The news comes as no surprise following reports that the show had broken box office records and became the largest selling production at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Other Palace.

Pictured: Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer leads the pack of Heathers in croquet. Fletcher has been confirmed to be returning to the role for the West End production.

Following the musical’s work-in-progress production in The Other Palace’s downstairs space in 2017, Heathers was promoted to the role of the venue’s main house production where it went on to smash box office records, having sold out before the opening gala performance with over 20,000 tickets sold. Heathers continues to make history as it will be the first show to ever transfer to London’s West End from The Other Palace.

Heathers: The Musical is based on the 1988 cult-classic film of the same name, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Unlike in the film, the musical adaptation begins the story before nerdy Veronica became part of the popular Heathers clique.

Carrie Hope Fletcher has been confirmed to be reprising her role as Veronica Sawyer for the West End production. Further casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new, 12-week West End production of Heathers features direction by Andy Flickman, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, choreography by Gary Lloyd and casting by Will Burton. It will premiere at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 3 September 2018 and run until 24 November 2018.

What’s your damage, Heather? Hurry and book your tickets sharpish for Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket while stocks last!

