Harold Fry Musical to Transfer to London’s West End in 2026

What is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry about? Harold Fry is an ordinary man on an extraordinary journey. Grey, tired, and stuck in his routine, Harold sets off to post a letter to a dying friend—and just keeps walking. From South Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed, he walks the length of England in a spontaneous act of hope and redemption, leaving his bewildered wife Maureen behind. Along the way, he meets a cast of strangers who join his journey, and slowly, both Harold and Maureen's worlds begin to open.

Passenger releases first single from new concept album based on the hit show

Multi-platinum-selling artist Passenger (aka Mike Rosenberg) is the composer and lyricist behind The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry – The Musical. Known worldwide for his hit Let Her Go, Passenger brings his lyrical storytelling to the stage with original songs for the show. His concept album, inspired by the musical, has just launched with the first single and video Song for the Countryside, a duet with Jack Wolfe. Passenger said of the process:

"I never thought I’d write a musical. But I read the book and immediately fell in love with it… It’s been a real labour of love."

Who starred in the Chichester production?

The world premiere of Harold Fry took place at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2024 to sold-out audiences and five-star reviews. Mark Addy starred as Harold Fry, with Jenna Russell as Maureen and Jack Wolfe as The Balladeer. The production was directed by Katy Rudd, with a book by Rachel Joyce, based on her bestselling novel.

When is Harold Fry coming to London?

The West End transfer of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is confirmed for 2026. While Harold Fry London theatre dates and venue are yet to be announced, fans can sign up to our emails for news and Harold Fry tickets when they go on sale.