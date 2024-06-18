Meet the cast of Hamilton Jun 18, 2024 | By Posted on| By James Wareham Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical Hamilton opened in London in December 2017 at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and portrays the remarkable life story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. So, just who are the cast who help bring this biographical musical masterpiece to life on stage? Who are the current cast members? Hamilton has amassed a Pulitzer Prize, 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award and seven Oliver awards bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda even closer to EGOT status, that rarity of people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Hamilton also blows other productions out of the water with an enormous statistical count of 144 words per minute bringing its total show word count to 20,520! The current cast of Hamilton features Declan Spaine (Alexander Hamilton), Simbi Akande (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Shan Ako (Eliza Hamilton), Ava Brennan (Angelica Schuyler), Jake Halsey-Jones (John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton), Dom Hartley-Harris (George Washington), Lemuel Knights (Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Joel Montague (King George), Simon Anthony-Rhoden (Aaron Burr) and Emile Ruddock (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison).

And what about those all-important Ensemble and Standby Roles?

Completing the full cast ensemble and covering when the main cast are indisposed are Alex Sawyer, Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alisha-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.

Who were the original West End cast members?

The original London cast of Hamilton starred Jamael Westman, who made his West End debut in the lead role, after only having acted in two professional stage productions previously. Other main characters were played by Giles Terera as Aaron Burr (who won the 2018 Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton and Jason Pennycooke as Lafayette. Appearing in the ensemble of the original London line up was Miriam-Teak Lee who has since gone on to win the Best Actress in Leading Role Olivier Award for her performance in & Juliet.

