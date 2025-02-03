Hadestown’s new West End cast announced

Hadestown is set to welcome some fresh and familiar faces to the Lyric Theatre, and they’re hella good.

Leading the lineup from the 11th March 2025 will be Desmonda Cathabel (Aladdin) as Eurydice. Olivier Award-nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) as Persephone, Chris Jarman, who originated the role of Hagrid in the West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as Hades. Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys & Dolls) as Hermes, and Dylan Wood, who made his West End debut in Hadestown last year, returns as Orpheus.

The all-seeing, all-singing trio of doom, the Fates, will be played by current star Allie Daniel and new faces Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae. The Workers—who provide Hadestown’s signature ensemble power—will be played by Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany, and Sebastian Lim-Seet. Serving as Swings are Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, and Jasmine Triadi.