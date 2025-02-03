Hadestown’s new West End cast announced
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Hadestown is set to welcome some fresh and familiar faces to the Lyric Theatre, and they’re hella good.
Leading the lineup from the 11th March 2025 will be Desmonda Cathabel (Aladdin) as Eurydice. Olivier Award-nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) as Persephone, Chris Jarman, who originated the role of Hagrid in the West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as Hades. Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys & Dolls) as Hermes, and Dylan Wood, who made his West End debut in Hadestown last year, returns as Orpheus.
The all-seeing, all-singing trio of doom, the Fates, will be played by current star Allie Daniel and new faces Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae. The Workers—who provide Hadestown’s signature ensemble power—will be played by Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany, and Sebastian Lim-Seet. Serving as Swings are Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, and Jasmine Triadi.
Hadestown intertwines the ancient tales of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, crafting a haunting and hopeful narrative that has captivated audiences worldwide. The musical has garnered critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling and evocative score.
The creative team includes Maria Crocker (UK associate director), Tarek Merchant (musical director and associate music supervisor), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), and Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design).
Winner of 8 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and an Olivier Award for Best Original Score, Anaïs Mitchell’s folk-jazz retelling of Greek mythology has taken the theatre (under)world by storm.
Following a sold-out season featuring the original Broadway cast from 11 February to 9 March 2025, the new cast will begin performances on 11 March 2025.