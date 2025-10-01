Menu
    Nicola Roberts is Persephone - first look Hadestown photos

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    “It’s the look of the Underground.”

    The first production shots have been released of Nicola Roberts as Persephone in the West End production of Hadestown, following her debut performance on 16th September at the Lyric Theatre.

    Roberts first rose to prominence with Girls Aloud, one of the UK’s most successful pop groups. The band, who shot to fame after winning Popstars the Rivals in 2002, went on to record four No.1 singles and bag a Brit Award. Roberts went on to establish herself as a solo artist and stage performer, recently winning The Masked Singer UK and earning acclaim for her performance in City of Angels in the West End.

     

    Now she joins Hadestown, the folk, jazz and blues musical retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth. Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, the show has won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, and West End honours including Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

    The new images show Roberts as Persephone alongside Chris Jarman’s Hades, Dylan Wood’s Orpheus, Desmonda Cathabel’s Eurydice, Cedric Neal’s Hermes and Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel and Lauran Rae’s Fates. 

    Nicola Roberts stars as Persephone in Hadestown until 18th January 2026.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

