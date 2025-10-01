Nicola Roberts is Persephone - first look Hadestown photos

“It’s the look of the Underground.”

The first production shots have been released of Nicola Roberts as Persephone in the West End production of Hadestown, following her debut performance on 16th September at the Lyric Theatre.

Roberts first rose to prominence with Girls Aloud, one of the UK’s most successful pop groups. The band, who shot to fame after winning Popstars the Rivals in 2002, went on to record four No.1 singles and bag a Brit Award. Roberts went on to establish herself as a solo artist and stage performer, recently winning The Masked Singer UK and earning acclaim for her performance in City of Angels in the West End.