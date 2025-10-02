Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cynthia Erivo’s Acting Career: From Humble Beginnings to Stage & Screen Star

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Early Life and Training

    Born in Stockwell, South London in 1987 to Nigerian parents, Cynthia Erivo grew up surrounded by music and performance. She began singing in school productions and community theatre before pursuing acting formally. After a short time studying music psychology, she auditioned successfully for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 2010 and preparing to step into the professional spotlight.

    Cynthia Erivo’s Acting Career: From Humble Beginnings to Stage & Screen Star

    Stage Career

    Early Roles (2011–2014)

    Erivo’s early stage work included Marine Parade at the Brighton Festival and I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky at Theatre Royal Stratford East. She also appeared in Living Every Day at the Old Vic’s 24 Hour Musicals Gala. In 2013 she starred as Celie Harris in The Color Purple at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a role that would later help define her career. Other credits from this period include playing Deloris Van Cartier in the UK tour of Sister Act, originating the role of Chenice in I Can’t Sing! at the London Palladium, and leading the European premiere of Dessa Rose at Trafalgar Studios.

    Breakthrough with The Color Purple

    Her defining stage moment came when she reprised Celie Harris for the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Starring alongside Jennifer Hudson and Danielle Brooks, Erivo’s performance was met with widespread acclaim. She went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Grammy Award for the cast recording, and a Daytime Emmy Award for a televised cast performance — a rare trio of honours that cemented her as a leading force in musical theatre.

    In August 2025, Cynthia Erivo joined Adam Lambert in a concert staging of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, portraying Jesus opposite Lambert’s Judas. Her casting generated considerable attention for its bold reimagining of the title role, and the three-night run was a major highlight of the summer season.

    Film & Screen Roles

    Erivo has become just as prominent on screen. She showcased her acting and singing talents in Bad Times at the El Royale, before taking on the monumental role of Harriet Tubman in Harriet. Her powerful performance earned her Academy Award nominations for both Best Actress and Best Original Song.

    Most recently, she has brought the beloved role of Elphaba to life in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. Her soaring vocals and nuanced performance have introduced her talent to millions worldwide and placed her at the very centre of one of the biggest movie musicals of the decade.

    What’s Next: Dracula in the West End

    Erivo now returns to her theatrical roots with a one-woman version of Dracula, in which she will play all 23 roles. It promises to be one of the most daring and talked-about productions of 2026, and we cannot wait to see it. We are also looking forward to Wicked: For Good coming to cinemas in November 2025.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Who is Billy Crudup

    Spotlight on: Billy Crudup

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Billy Crudup has built a career on defying expectations. Equally at home on Broadway, in independent film, and on pre... Read more

    Who is Amber Davies

    Spotlight on: Amber Davies

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Amber Davies is one of the UK’s most exciting stage and screen talents, currently dazzling audiences in the 23r... Read more

    Mason Alexander Park stars in the West End transfer of Oh, Mary!

    Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary!: Story, Cast, Broadway Reviews & London Performances

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    What Is Oh, Mary! About? Broadway’s smash-hit comedy Oh, Mary! is a dark, outrageous new play from writer-pe... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies