From Laughter to Tears: West End Shows That Impacted Our Team The Most

Theatre isn’t just a night out—it’s a source of joy, reflection, and emotional connection. Our recent research into the Emotional Impact of Theatre found that regular theatre-goers are nearly twice as likely to leave a show feeling joyful, inspired, or emotionally moved compared to the general public. For many, theatre provides a rare opportunity to disconnect from screens, process complex emotions, and share meaningful conversations. It’s no surprise, then, that certain shows leave a lasting mark on our hearts and minds.

Here’s a selection of West End productions that have resonated deeply with our team:

Hay: I’m picking The Curious Case of Benjamin Button as it was such a rollercoaster. Won’t lie, I ricocheted between laughter and tears the whole way through.

Jade: The Great Gatsby – I left that show with the biggest smile on my face. It was breathtaking and was what I call an all rounder! Everything you could dream of from a big scale musical - Gatsby had it! And then some!

Grant: Yerma at the Young Vic starring Billie Piper (2016). I've never seen anything like it. It hit me hard emotionally. It's available to watch on the NT Home player.

Tess: I was an emotional wreck for hours after seeing Standing at the Sky's Edge back in Sheffield - very moving indeed.

Jerome: The Little Big Things - such a powerful story and hits you hard.