Where are the best seats at Hackney Town Hall?

Hackney Town Hall is one of London’s finest examples of civic art deco design nearby to London Fields and Hackney Central Stations. This award-winning venue with its striking architecture, has five separate spaces for weddings, events, and meetings. These range from a capacity of 30 up to 500. The Grade II listed building, which opened in 1937, remains at the heart of Hackney’s community life. Recent renovations have brought the building into the modern age with two glass-roofed atriums bringing an outdoor feel to the space, whilst not being exposed to the weather.

What are the best seats at the Hackney Town Hall?

The best seats are variable depending on location of the event within the Town Halls’ five spaces and their set up. The North and South atrium, added in the recent renovations, offer a unique indoor/outdoor space with their vast glass roofs. Both areas can accommodate events up to a capacity of 200 in a standing set up. The Assembly Rooms can be set up in a theatre style for an audience of 420 in the same way the Assembly Rooms can be for an audience of 120. The Committee Rooms and Council Chamber both house an audience of 100 depending on set up of the event in question.

How many seats are at the Hackney Town Hall?

Seating capacities vary from space to space at Hackney Town Hall depending on event set up in the venues five spaces. The North and South atrium can both accommodate 200 standing, 200 in Theatre Style and 100 in a Banquet set up. The Assembly Rooms, covering 415sqm, can house 500 standing, 250 in a banquet/dance set up and 420 in a theatre style layout. The smaller Committee Rooms and Council Chamber both seat 100 in a theatre style layout.

Are there accessible seats at the Hackney Town Hall?

Hackney Town Hall is wheelchair accessible and wheelchair spaces are available for events with a front of house team available to assist during patrons visit as and when required.

What shows are on at the Hackney Town Hall?

