The Great Gatsby Musical confirm West End leads Feb 6, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The champagne is chilling, the jazz is swinging, and the invitations have been sent out—The Great Gatsby is making its grand entrance into the West End, old sport! The highly anticipated transfer of the award-winning Broadway musical is set to dazzle London audiences, and with a lead cast like this, it’s already the talk of the town. It has today been confirmed that Jamie Muscato will lead the charge as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, alongside Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan. And with further star casting to be announced shortly, dust off your finest 1920s attire and prepare for a night of opulence and intrigue!

Meet the First Glittering Guests of Gatsby’s Soiree

Jamie Muscato (Jay Gatsby)

Stepping into the well-tailored shoes of the mysterious millionaire, Jamie Muscato is no stranger to leading roles—or playing dangerously charming men. He previously captivated audiences as JD in the original London cast of Heathers in 2018, a role originated off-Broadway by Jeremy Jordan, who also played Gatsby in the Broadway production. Proof that sometimes, history does repeat itself, old sport.

From Westerberg High to West Egg, Muscato’s journey has been nothing short of thrilling. His other credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical (West End) and Les Misérables (concert version). With a voice as smooth as Gatsby’s finest gin, Muscato is set to leave audiences spellbound.

Commenting on today's announcement, Muscato said he was “thrilled” to be leading the West End premiere, and to play “a character so full of mystery, passion, and longing” he continued, “Bringing this iconic role to life on the West End is an incredible honour, and I can’t wait to share this production with audiences.”

Frances Mayli McCann (Daisy Buchanan)

Fellow Heathers alumni, Frances Mayli McCann plays Gatsby’s love interest Daisy Buchanan. And, being one half of the Bonnie & Clyde musical, she knows what it takes to play a killer couple!

A celebrated West End talent, Frances Mayli McCann is best known for her acclaimed performances in Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers: The Musical, and Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. With her dynamic stage presence, captivating vocals, and ability to bring depth to complex characters, McCann is perfectly suited to embody Daisy Buchanan. The role demands both an ethereal charm and an underlying emotional weight—qualities McCann has consistently delivered throughout her career. Her experience playing strong yet vulnerable women makes her an exciting choice to bring Gatsby’s elusive love to life.

A Party Worth Attending

With a stellar lead cast and a story that has captivated audiences for nearly a century, The Great Gatsby promises to be a glittering spectacle in the West End. So get ready to raise a glass (or three) and lose yourself in the world of flappers, forbidden love, and fortune. One thing’s for sure—this is one invitation you won’t want to decline.

Playing at the London Coliseum from 11th April 2015, book your tickets today and we’ll see you at Gatsby’s mansion, old sport!