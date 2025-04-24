Menu
    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    As previously announced, Sean Hayes will make his West End debut at the Barbican Theatre in Good Night, Oscar, reprising the role of Oscar Levant - a turn that earned him his first Tony Award in 2023.

    Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson (F*ck7thGrade), Good Night, Oscar is set in 1958 and explores one unforgettable night on a late-night talk show. At the center of the drama is the brilliant, eccentric, and often volatile Oscar Levant.

    It won’t only be Hayes making the leap across the pond. Ben Rappaport, who played the legendary talk show host Jack Paar on Broadway will also be treading the boards at the Barbican. Reflecting on his return to the role, Rappaport said, “Returning to Good Night, Oscar and stepping back into this world alongside Sean is an absolute gift. The chance to share this story with London audiences at the Barbican this summer is going to be very exciting.”

    Who will be joining Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar?

     

    The newly announced cast also includes Daniel Adeosun as Alvin Finney, David Burnett as George Gershwin, Richard Katz as Bob Sarnoff, and Eric Sirakian as Max Weinbaum. Max Roll will also reprise his Broadway engagement, returning as understudy for both Oscar Levant and Bob Sarnoff.

    Rounding out the team are understudies Tashinga Bepete for Alvin Finney, Ben Butler for Max Weinbaum, Charlotte Hunter for June Levant, and Ryan Speakman covering both Jack Paar and George Gershwin.

    Good Night, Oscar will play a strictly limited seven-week season at the Barbican from 31 July to 21 September 2025. Don’t miss the chance to witness a piece of Broadway brilliance in the heart of London. Mark your calendars and prepare to spend a night with Oscar.

