Who will be joining Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar?

As previously announced, Sean Hayes will make his West End debut at the Barbican Theatre in Good Night, Oscar, reprising the role of Oscar Levant - a turn that earned him his first Tony Award in 2023.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson (F*ck7thGrade), Good Night, Oscar is set in 1958 and explores one unforgettable night on a late-night talk show. At the center of the drama is the brilliant, eccentric, and often volatile Oscar Levant.

It won’t only be Hayes making the leap across the pond. Ben Rappaport, who played the legendary talk show host Jack Paar on Broadway will also be treading the boards at the Barbican. Reflecting on his return to the role, Rappaport said, “Returning to Good Night, Oscar and stepping back into this world alongside Sean is an absolute gift. The chance to share this story with London audiences at the Barbican this summer is going to be very exciting.”