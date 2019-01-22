Giles Terera drops out of upcoming Old Vic play, The American Clock, while Clarke Peters and Sule Rimi join cast Jan 22, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Former Hamilton star Giles Terera has announced his withdrawal from the roles of Robertson, Moe 3 and Taylor in the upcoming Old Vic Theatre production of The American Clock. Citing ‘personal reasons,’ the actor will now be replaced by Clarke Peters from HBO’s The Wire and later by Sule Rimi (Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse). Rachel Chavkin’s highly anticipated revival of Arthur Miller's The American Clock opens at The Old Vic on 4 February 2019.

Just as the clock was preparing to strike midnight on the eve of the American Clock premiere, Giles Terera, who is perhaps best known recently for playing the role of Aaron Burr in the smash-hit West End production of Hamilton, has unfortunately pulled out of the production due to personal reasons. The Old Vic Theatre play has not lost its ‘star power’, however, as two replacements for Terera have already been announced.

Taking over Giles Terera’s roles in The American Clock until 2 March 2019 will be The Wire actor Clarke Peters. Following Peters’ departure, the roles of Robertson, Moe 3 and Taylor will be played by Sule Rimi from 4 March 2019 until 30 March 2019, when the show is expected to close.

Who are Clarke Peters and Sule Rimi?

Aside from starring as Detective Lester Freamon in the HBO series, The Wire, Clarke Peters is also known for starring in such TV series as Person of Interest, Chance, Bulletproof, and Love Is_. His prestigious acting credits and experience will add some flair to this highly anticipated production.

Sule Rimi is a lawyer-turned-actor who is perhaps best known for starring as Simeon in Desire Under the Elms at Sheffield Theatres, Dr. Busasa on the TV series Black Earth Rising and as a paramedic on the TV series Stella.

What is The American Clock about?

Set in New York City in 1929, The American Clock follows the Baum family as they are forced to cope with the devasting aftermath of the Great Stock Market Crash. In President Herbert Hoover's America, society is dictated by both racial and class divides. The most crippling financial crisis in the history of the US is juxtaposed with 1920s jazz that gives those affected by the crisis the will to move on and keep going. The clock will never strike 12, as both the music and dance will never die.

The American Clock is booking from 4 February 2019 until 30 March 2019. Don't miss this Old Vic season highlight!

