    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Following a sold-out Royal Court Theatre run and a triumphant turn at the Oliviers, which saw the show take home a giganticus three awards (the most of the night). Mark Rosenblatt’s splendiferous new drama Giant has officially opened in the West End! 

    Starring 2025 Olivier Award-winner John Lithgow (3rd Rock From the Sun), as author Roald Dahl opposite fellow 2025 Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (GOOD) as Tom Maschler, the transfer was expected to be as wondercrump as the original run. But was it?

    What is Giant about?

    Inspired by historical controversy, Giant explores the tangled legacy of literary icon Roald Dahl. With biting wit and unsettling honesty, the play scrutinizes how charm and intellect can mask prejudice, confronting the uneasy truths behind beloved cultural figures. As Dahl's public persona begins to unravel, Giant challenges audiences to reckon with the real-world harm of antisemitic rhetoric and the enduring power of words.

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Giant?

    Is it a Giant hit with the critics? 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “It deserves every ounce of praise. Giant is timely. It’s sophisticated. It’s complex. It’s nuanced. It’s everything an excellent play should be” - Broadway World 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Mark Rosenblatt’s John Lithgow-powered Roald Dahl drama is back – and now it’s bigger and more troubling than ever" - TimeOut

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "John Lithgow is mesmerising as Roald Dahl in this summer smash" - The Telegraph

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  "Funny, shocking and thought-provoking: John Lithgow's towering performance brings the big unfriendly giant who was Roald Dahl back to life in the West End" - Daily Mail 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “An electrifying mix of fact and fiction…well worth seeing” - The Stage

    Book Giant tickets

    Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 2 August 2025, book your official tickets today!

