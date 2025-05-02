Following a sold-out Royal Court Theatre run and a triumphant turn at the Oliviers, which saw the show take home a giganticus three awards (the most of the night). Mark Rosenblatt’s splendiferous new drama Giant has officially opened in the West End!

Starring 2025 Olivier Award-winner John Lithgow (3rd Rock From the Sun), as author Roald Dahl opposite fellow 2025 Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (GOOD) as Tom Maschler, the transfer was expected to be as wondercrump as the original run. But was it?

What is Giant about?

Inspired by historical controversy, Giant explores the tangled legacy of literary icon Roald Dahl. With biting wit and unsettling honesty, the play scrutinizes how charm and intellect can mask prejudice, confronting the uneasy truths behind beloved cultural figures. As Dahl's public persona begins to unravel, Giant challenges audiences to reckon with the real-world harm of antisemitic rhetoric and the enduring power of words.