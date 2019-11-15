Further Endgame cast announced to join Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at The Old Vic

Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson are set to complete the four-hander cast of Endgame at London's Old Vic Theatre.

Set to join the previously announced Alan Cumming (Hamm) and Daniel Radcliffe (Clov) in Endgame are Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, King Lear) in the role of Nell and Karl Johnson (King Lear, Mum) in the role of Nagg, it was confirmed today.

Spotlight on Jane Horrocks: stage, TV and film credits

Jane Horrocks is an English actress, voice artist, singer and musician who is perhaps best known for her role on the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (1992 - 2016), in which she portrayed the roles of Bubble and Katy Grin.

Her most notable theatre credits include Ella Khan in the West End revival of East is East at London's Trafalgar Studios (2014; as part of the Trafalgar Transformed season by Jamie Lloyd), Absurd Person Singular at the Garrick Theatre (2007), Macbeth at the Greenwich Theatre (1995), Cabaret at the Donmar Warehouse (1994), Our Own Kind at the Bush Theatre (1991), Deadly Advice at the Fletcher Theatre (1993), Valued Friends and The Debutante Ball at the Hampstead Theatre (1989), A Collier's Friday Night at the Greenwich Theatre (1987), and Ask For The Moon at the Hampstead Theatre (1986).

In 1993, Horrocks' performance in the lead role for The Rise and Fall of Little Voice earned her an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress. The Lancashire-born actress is also widely known for her voiceover roles and has lent to her voice to such hit films as Chicken Run (2000; voice of Babs), Corpse Bride (2005; voice of The Black Widow / Mrs Plum), Tinker Bell (2008; voice of Fairy Mary), Christmas Carol: The Movie (2001; voice of Ghost of Christmas Past), Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006; voice of Meenie), and the upcoming sequel film, Chicken Run 2 (2020; reprising her role as Babs).

Other notable film credits include Life Is Sweet (1990), The Witches (1990), and Little Voice (1998), the last of which earned her both a BAFTA and Golden Globe Award nomination. Horrocks' TV credits include Little Princess, Trollied, and Fifi and the Flowertots, just to name a few.

Actor Karl Johnson in a nutshell

Karl Johnson is a Welsh actor who is perhaps best known for appearing in the 1993 Derek Jarman film Wittgenstein; the TV series Rome, in which he played Cato the Younger; and his role as Twister Turrill in the BBC costume drama series Lark Rise to Candleford. In addition to having received an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University, Johnson is also highly prolific on stage and has frequently performed for the National Theatre and the Royal Court.

His most noteworthy stage credits include James 'Sharky' Harkin in The Seafarer, Cardiff East, Uncle Vanya, Don Quixote, Golden Boy, Machine Wreckers, George Orwell's Animal Farm, and A Midsummer's Night Dream, all at the National Theatre, along with This Is A Chair, Boy Gets Girl, The Weir, and The Night Heron at the Royal Court Theatre. And this list, of course, doesn't even represent the half of Johnson's illustrious career in theatre.

Endgame / Rough For Theatre II creative team

In addition to boasting all-star quartet cast, the Old Vic production of Endgame / Rough For Theatre II is also directed by multi-award-winning director Richard Jones, who is best known for winning two Evening Standard Awards for The Illusion and Into The Woods as well as five Olivier Awards for Too Clever by Half., Into the Woods, The Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk (Royal Opera House), Hansel and Gretel (Welsh National Opera), and The Trojans opera.

The show features design by Stuart Laing, sound design by Fergus O'Hare, lighting design by Adam Silverman, movement direction by Sarah Fahie, sound consulting by David Sawer, and assistant direction by Baylis Assistant Director Danielle Baker-Charles.

About Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Old Vic Theatre

Endgame is a macabre comedy that explores the relationships between a blind, old tyrant named Hamm (Cummings), his servant Clov (Radcliffe), and his two parents (Johnson & Horrocks). Doubled up with Rough For Theatre II, this Old Vic show opens on 27 January 2020 for previews and is booking until 28 March 2020, with press night scheduled for 4 February.

Endgame Old Vic Theatre tickets available from only £24!

With such a star-studded cast, it's difficult to believe so many tickets are still available for Endgame at The Old Vic Theatre, and for such low prices! Don't miss Samuel Beckett's Endgame / Rough For Theatre II this winter! Book your Endgame tickets today to secure the best seats at the Old Vic Theatre whilst stocks last!