Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Further Devil Wears Prada casting announced

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Georgie Buckland (Shrek the Musical) will be swapping gumdrop buttons for a button down chanel two piece, as she takes on the (acting) job a million girls would die for, the role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. She will be tormented by Six the Musicals Amy Di Bartolomeo, as the queen of style and saracasm, Emily. The pair will join the previously announced, Grammy Award winner, Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Miranda Priestly and Olivier winner, Matt Henry (Kinky Boots, The Lion King) as Nigel.

    Further Devil Wears Prada casting announced

    Based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, The Devil Wears Prada, follows wannabe journalist Andy, who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the powerful and demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Despite having little interest in the fashion world, (she’s a regular at the Ugly Skirt Convention, we hear) Andy strives to meet Miranda's exacting standards. The aspiring writer soon finds herself seduced by the glamourous world she once despised. Can she climb the career ladder in her new Louboutin’s, or will she become another one of Miranda's fashion victims?

    The musical has a score by music icon Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), with a book by Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde the Musical) – and direction and choreography from Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots)The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future the Musical), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde the Musical), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), and sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet).

    Complete casting will be announced Tuesday 4th June. That is all.

    Book The Devil Wears Prada tickets now

    Fabulously fun and seriously stylish, all of the FROW will be at  The Devil Wears Prada this Autumn/Winter.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Meet the cast of Wicked

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Since Wicked first bewitched audiences on the West End stage in 2006, the captivating world of the Emerald City has s... Read more

    Victoria Palace Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    London’s Victoria Palace Theatre is a Grade II listed building which has been home to many large scale producti... Read more

    London Palladium Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Grade II listed theatre, the London Palladium, is the epitome of showbiz glamour and decadence. Opening in 1910, ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies