Further Devil Wears Prada casting announced Jun 3, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Georgie Buckland (Shrek the Musical) will be swapping gumdrop buttons for a button down chanel two piece, as she takes on the (acting) job a million girls would die for, the role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. She will be tormented by Six the Musical’s Amy Di Bartolomeo, as the queen of style and saracasm, Emily. The pair will join the previously announced, Grammy Award winner, Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Miranda Priestly and Olivier winner, Matt Henry (Kinky Boots, The Lion King) as Nigel.

Based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, The Devil Wears Prada, follows wannabe journalist Andy, who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the powerful and demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Despite having little interest in the fashion world, (she’s a regular at the Ugly Skirt Convention, we hear) Andy strives to meet Miranda's exacting standards. The aspiring writer soon finds herself seduced by the glamourous world she once despised. Can she climb the career ladder in her new Louboutin’s, or will she become another one of Miranda's fashion victims?

The musical has a score by music icon Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), with a book by Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde the Musical) – and direction and choreography from Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots). The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future the Musical), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde the Musical), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), and sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet).

Complete casting will be announced Tuesday 4th June. That is all.

