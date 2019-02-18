Further casting announced for upcoming London premiere of The Light in the Piazza starring Renee Fleming Feb 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Scenario Two, the production team behind the upcoming West End staging of The Light in the Piazza, has officially announced the show's additional cast members, who are set to join world-class opera star Renée Fleming and Disney actress Dove Cameron. The Light in the Piazza, which is based on the hit 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, opens at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on 14 June 2019.

Who else is starring in The Light in the Piazza at London's Southbank?

Joining the previously announced Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson and Dove Cameron as Clara Johnson are Rob Houchen as Clara's love interest Fabrizio Naccarelli, Celinde Schoenmaker as Franca Naccarelli, Liam Tamne as Guiseppe Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli, and Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson, Clara's father and Margaret's husband.

The company, which is full of incredible singing talents, will feature Chlöe Hart, Danny Becker, Matthew Woodyatt, Molly Lynch, Monica Swayne, Nicholas Duncan, Rhona McGregor, Simbi Akande, and Tom Partridge.

Casting for the role of Fabrizio's father, Signor Naccarelli, is currently taking place with a major announcement on the role to be announced by Scenario Two in the coming weeks.

Meet the Light in the Piazza West End cast

Rob Houchen was most recently seen in the London theatre scene in his Offie Award-winning performance in Eugenius! The Musical. Other prior credits of his include the West End production of Les Miserables (which will run this summer as a concert-style production) and Titanic.

Celinde Schoenmaker recently starred as Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and also played the role of Fantine, a role originated by Patti LuPone, in London's Les Miserables. Schoenmaker is also known for collaborating with Carrie Hope-Fletcher (Veronica in Heathers The Musical, Fantine in Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert).

Liam Tamne is known for starring in Wicked as Fiyero, Phantom of the Opera as Raoul, and Les Miserables as Enjolras. He was also a member of will.i.am's team on Series 2 of The Voice.

Marie Mclaughlin is an international soprano superstar who has performed in the world's top opera houses, the likes of which include the New York Metropolitan Opera, Munich Opera and the Covent Garden.

Renée Fleming is a four-time Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated opera singer whose repertoire includes arias performed in Czech, Italian, German, French, Russian and English. She has sung in numerous famous operas, including La traviata and Le nozze di Figaro and once performed Dvořák and Kvapil's 'Měsíčku na nebi hlubokém (Song to the Moon)' from the Czech fairytale opera, Rusalka, at the Last Night of the Proms in 2010, a performance that received overwhelming praise.

The Light in the Piazza marks Dove Cameron's UK stage debut. The actress is best known for starring Disney's The Descendants trilogy and her prior stage credits include Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical and Amber von Tussle in NBC's Hairspray Live!

What they said about the Broadway production of The Light in the Piazza

The Broadway premiere of The Light in the Piazza was met with widespread critical acclaim, with the New York Times praising the show as having the 'most romantical score of any musical since West Side Story.' The show's emotional score is regarded as a unique genre amongst Broadway musicals.

What is The Light in the Piazza about?

The Light in the Piazza is set under the Tuscan sun in the romantic and picturesque city of Florence. Margaret Johnson and her daughter, Clara, are on a summertime holiday in Italia when Clara becomes infatuated with local Fiorentino man Fabrizio after her hat catches a fateful gust of wind and lands remarkably at his feet. Their budding romance meets certain complications when Clara decides she can't keep her secret from him any longer. Meanwhile, Margaret must come to terms with the fact that Clara has blossomed into a beautiful young woman and must do everything she can to ensure the happiness that her beloved daughter deserves.

