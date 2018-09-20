Further casting announced for this year's Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol Sep 20, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The Old Vic Theatre has announced further casting for this year’s production of A Christmas Carol. This news comes after it was announced that Stephen Tompkinson would be starring as the cranky old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge.

Joining the cast of the Old Vic Theatre’s 2018 production of A Christmas Carol and starring alongside Stephen Tompkinson will be Alastair Parker, Ava Brennan, Eugene McCoy, Frances McNamee, Jamie Cameron, Michael Rouse, Myra McFadyen, Oliver Evans, Peter Caulfield, Rosanna Bates, Tim van Eyken, and Witney White.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by The Old Vic’s in-house Artistic Director Matthew Warchus as part of his fourth season. The smash-hit production of Charles Dickens’ literary classic was adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, who is best known for writing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for which he won an Oliver Award and London Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best New Play in 2017.

Stephen Tompkinson’s most recent stage credits include the West End productions of ‘ART’, and Spamalot as well as Brassed Off and Drop the Dead Monkey.

Adorning the auditorium with Christmas cheer and filling it to the brim with music, merriment, and, most importantly, mince pies, you simply won’t want to miss the West End return of this award-winning production.

A Christmas Carol opens at The Old Vic Theatre on 27 November 2018 and will run until 19 January 2019. Celebrate the holiday season with the very merry West End production of the timeless Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol!

