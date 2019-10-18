Further casting announced for new Uncle Vanya production at The Pinter

More cast members have been announced for the highly anticipated new production of Uncle Vanya, which hits the Harold Pinter Theatre this winter.

West End Uncle Vanya cast grows four-fold

The official West End cast of Uncle Vanya has now grown from two to eight cast members. Set to join the previously announced Olivier Award nominee Richard Armitage (The Crucible) in the role of Astrov and BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Toby Jones (The Birthday Party) in the role of Uncle Vanya are:

Aimee Lou Wood (Downstate; Sex Education) in the role of Sonya, Emmy Award winner Anna Calder-Marshall (Evening at the Talk House; LOVE; Male of the Species) in the role of Nana, Olivier Award nominee Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones; Girl from the North Country; Translations) in the role of Professor Serebryakov, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Dearbhla Molloy (Dancing at Lughnasa; Juno and the Paycock; The Ferryman) in the role of Grandmaman, Peter Wight (Hamlet; The Birthday Party; The Red Lion) in the role of Telegin, and Rosalind Eleazar (Deep Water; The Personal History of David Copperfield; The Starry Messenger) in the role of Yelena.

Newly adapted by Olivier Award-winning Irish playwright Conor McPherson, the fresh production of Uncle Vanya is set to open for previews on 14 January at The Pinter, where it will enjoy a 16-week run until 2 May 2020.

Official opening night is scheduled for Thursday, 23 January 2020.

Uncle Vanya synopsis

Sonya and her Uncle Vanya spend their days on a decaying countryside estate where they sporadically receive visits from Astrov, the local doctor. But when her father Professor Serebryakov — the owner of the country home — comes back out of the blue with his attractive and apprehensive new wife, Sonya and Vanya are in for a shock: Serebryakov wants to sell his house. Soon the "well-mannered" walls come tumbling down as an unexpected dispute uncorks their bottled up feelings with detrimental consequences.

About the Uncle Vanya creative team

Uncle Vanya depicts life at the turn of the 20th century, full of thunderous vexation, black humour and intense enthusiasm. Highly lauded director Ian Rickson returns to Anton Chekhov's material for the first time since his groundbreaking 2007 production of The Seagull. The upcoming Pinter Theatre production of Uncle Vanya reunites both Toby Jones and Richard Armitage and also marks the 11th collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Ian Rickson, with their previous productions including Betrayal, Rosmersholm, The Children's Hour, and The River.

The forthcoming Uncle Vanya play features design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson and casting direction by Amy Ball CDG.

Uncle Vanya Harold Pinter Theatre tickets on sale from £18!

The star-studded production of Uncle Vanya at the Pinter Theatre is guaranteed to be one of the hottest shows in London's West End next year. Be sure not to miss this fresh adaptation of Chekhov's literary classic. Book your Uncle Vanya tickets now to secure the best seats at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London whilst stocks last! Tickets for Uncle Vanya are subject to high demand, so act fast!