Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Further casting announced for new Uncle Vanya production at The Pinter

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 8, 2020)

    A lot of buzz has been circling Conor McPherson's new show after the initial announcement was made last month and London theatre fans have been aching for some additional details. Now, Sonia Friedman Productions have announced today (18 October) further casting for the new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, which opens on 14 January 2020 at the Harold Pinter Theatre following the closing of Ian McKellen On Stage.
    _______

    Tickets for Uncle Vanya starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage are now on sale from £18 and up, so be sure not to leave out this theatrical gem on your West End wish list! 🎟️
    Further casting announced for new Uncle Vanya production at The Pinter
    More cast members have been announced for the highly anticipated new production of Uncle Vanya, which hits the Harold Pinter Theatre this winter.

    West End Uncle Vanya cast grows four-fold

    The official West End cast of Uncle Vanya has now grown from two to eight cast members. Set to join the previously announced Olivier Award nominee Richard Armitage (The Crucible) in the role of Astrov and BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Toby Jones (The Birthday Party) in the role of Uncle Vanya are:

    Aimee Lou Wood (DownstateSex Education) in the role of Sonya, Emmy Award winner Anna Calder-Marshall (Evening at the Talk HouseLOVEMale of the Species) in the role of Nana, Olivier Award nominee Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones; Girl from the North CountryTranslations) in the role of Professor Serebryakov, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Dearbhla Molloy (Dancing at LughnasaJuno and the Paycock; The Ferryman) in the role of Grandmaman, Peter Wight (HamletThe Birthday PartyThe Red Lion) in the role of Telegin, and Rosalind Eleazar (Deep WaterThe Personal History of David CopperfieldThe Starry Messenger) in the role of Yelena.

    Newly adapted by Olivier Award-winning Irish playwright Conor McPherson, the fresh production of Uncle Vanya is set to open for previews on 14 January at The Pinter, where it will enjoy a 16-week run until 2 May 2020.

    Official opening night is scheduled for Thursday, 23 January 2020.

    Uncle Vanya synopsis

    Sonya and her Uncle Vanya spend their days on a decaying countryside estate where they sporadically receive visits from Astrov, the local doctor. But when her father Professor Serebryakov — the owner of the country home  comes back out of the blue with his attractive and apprehensive new wife, Sonya and Vanya are in for a shock: Serebryakov wants to sell his house. Soon the "well-mannered" walls come tumbling down as an unexpected dispute uncorks their bottled up feelings with detrimental consequences.

    About the Uncle Vanya creative team

    Uncle Vanya depicts life at the turn of the 20th century, full of thunderous vexation, black humour and intense enthusiasm. Highly lauded director Ian Rickson returns to Anton Chekhov's material for the first time since his groundbreaking 2007 production of The Seagull. The upcoming Pinter Theatre production of Uncle Vanya reunites both Toby Jones and Richard Armitage and also marks the 11th collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Ian Rickson, with their previous productions including Betrayal, Rosmersholm, The Children's Hour, and The River.

    The forthcoming Uncle Vanya play features design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson and casting direction by Amy Ball CDG.

    Uncle Vanya Harold Pinter Theatre tickets on sale from £18!

    The star-studded production of Uncle Vanya at the Pinter Theatre is guaranteed to be one of the hottest shows in London's West End next year. Be sure not to miss this fresh adaptation of Chekhov's literary classicBook your Uncle Vanya tickets now to secure the best seats at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London whilst stocks last! Tickets for Uncle Vanya are subject to high demand, so act fast!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena London.

    Who performs at ABBA Voyage?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Get ready to experience a musical revolution with ABBA Voyage, the trailblazing concert experience that brings ABBA b... Read more

    Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Step into the underworld with Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that brings ancient myth to life t... Read more

    Inside Wilton’s Music Hall

    Wilton’s Music Hall - best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Tucked away down a charming alley in Shadwell, Wilton’s Music Hall isn’t just any theatre - it’s th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies