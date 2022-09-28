Further casting announced for Jack and The Beanstalk Panto Sep 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Get ready to reach up into the clouds this festive season as the beloved story of Jack and The Beanstalk comes to the London Palladium. Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has announced that Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen will join an already star-studded lineup, which includes veterans of entertainment Dawn French and Alexandra Burke. Tickets for Jack and The Beanstalk the panto are available to book now, it’s the perfect gift for anyone’s Christmas list!

About Jack and The Beanstalk

A tale as old as time, Jack and The Beanstalk follows the protagonist Jack, a poverty-stricken country boy who trades the family cow for a handful of mysteriously magical beans, which later grow into a colossal beanstalk. Jack climbs the beanstalk, blissfully unaware that he is about to stumble upon the castle of an unfriendly giant.

The story is bought to life by creative sets, elaborate costumes and even an animatronic giant! Watch as Jack undertakes an adventure like no other. With belly-clutching numbers and a hefty dose of nostalgia, seeing Jack and The Beanstalk is the perfect way to celebrate this Christmas!

The cast of Jack and The Beanstalk the panto

The cast of Jack and The Beanstalk is made up of a mix of veteran stars and fantastic newcomers. Singing sensation Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard) is set to lead the cast as Mrs Blunderbore, along with comedian and actress Dawn French (Snow White) as Dame Trot and actor and comedian Julian Clary (Cinderella), as The Spirit of the Bells, Rob Madge (Matilda The Musical), Natalie McQueen (Les Misérables) and Louis Gaunt (Mary Poppins) will join this line-up of maestro entertainers. Nigel Havers makes his fifth appearance as King Nigel. Also making his fifth appearance is Gary Wilmot (The Prince of Egypt) as Queen Nigella. Paul Zerdin (Snow White) returns for a fifth appearance in a Palladium panto, this time as Simon Trot.

The creatives of Jack and The Beanstalk the panto

Jack and the Beanstalk the panto is brought to life by producer and director Michael Harrison (who has also written the script), his previous productions include Hello, Dolly!, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Drifters Girl and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Choreography is handled by Karen Bruce, with lighting design by Ben Cracknell and costume design by Hugh Durrant, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Tickets for Jack and The Beanstalk the panto are available now

What happens when Jack reaches the end of the beanstalk? Find out this Christmas, book Jack and The Beanstalk tickets today!