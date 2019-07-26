Further casting announced for Disney’s Mary Poppins Jul 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Disney’s Mary Poppins is set to return to its original West End home (no not Cherry Tree Lane) at the Prince Edward Theatre which is currently home to Disney’s Aladdin. This practically perfect in every way production will begin on 23 October 2019 but tickets for Mary Poppins are already on sale so secure yours now! Initial casting for this iconic musical had excitement bubbling and now, thankfully, the final adult casting for this new production has been announced. Read below to see who will join Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp in the West End’s Mary Poppins.

Full cast announced to join Zizi Strallen in Mary Poppins

The full casting for Mary Poppins

Previously announced for this all-new West End production are Zizi Strallen in the title role, Mary Poppins, with Charlie Stemp as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman. Joining the cast will be Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom. Casting for Jane and Michael Banks are yet to be announced.

The ensemble is made up of Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt Cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O’Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West and Monique Young.

What is the story of Mary Poppins?

The stage adaptation of Mary Poppins is based on the marvellous stories by PL Travers and the original Walt Disney film. It follows the world’s favourite nanny as she arrives on Cherry Tree Lane to take care of the slightly troublesome Jane and Michael Banks. She takes the Banks children on magical expeditions day to day whilst teaching and nurturing.

This enchanting story comes to life on stage with spit spot choreography, dazzling effects and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious songs. The smash-hit stage production has marvelled audiences worldwide since it first opened in London 15 years ago.

Mary Poppins; a brief history

The stage production first opened in the West End at Prince Edward Theatre (where it will return) in December 2004. It ran for over 1250 performances during which the production won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production ran for over six years. Productions have opened all over the world, adapted from the original and have boasted record-breaking runs. In Italy, Mary Poppins is the biggest hit musical ever, playing key seasons in Milan. The new production opening in London will see the opening of several further productions around Europe over the next three years.

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs such as ‘Step in Time’, ‘Jolly Holiday’, ‘Feed the Birds’ and of course ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’. New songs and additional music come from British Olivier Award-winning duo George Stile and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Julian Fellowes. Cameron Mackintosh co-created this production with the Disney Theatrical Productions producer Thomas Schumacher.

