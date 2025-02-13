Menu
    The West End cast of The Great Gatsby Musical gets the green light

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Producers have green lit the full West End cast of The Great Gatsby Musical, and, much like the host of the party, we’re obsessed.

    Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s epic novel, which celebrates its centenary this year, the story follows the life of Nick Carraway, a young man who becomes entangled in the dazzling world of wealth and excess on Long Island. He grows curious about his enigmatic neighbour, Jay Gatsby, known for hosting extravagant parties. Through his experiences, the novel explores themes of ambition, illusion, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

    Joining the previously announced Jamie Muscato (Jay Gatsby) and Frances Mayli McCann (Daisy Buchanan) will be Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) as Nick Carraway, Amber Davis (Back to the Future the Musical) as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) as Myrtle Wilson and a pair of former Phantoms, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim and Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan.

    The ensemble features George Crawford (Waitress), Jordan Crouch (Anything Goes), Kiara Dario (Miss Saigon), Frances Dee (Matilda), Aimée Fisher (Waitress), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (Come From Away), Ediz Mahmut (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuiness-Dyce (Starlight Express), Rose Ouellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys and Dolls), William Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque).

    Super swings Liv Alexander (Cabaret), Taylor Alman (Greatest Days), Lauren Hampton (MAMMA MIA!), Jared Irving (Aladdin), Samuel John-Humpreys (Sister Act) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked) complete the West End cast.  

    Featuring a book by Kait Kerrigan (Transit), an original score by Tony award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), the Tony award winning musical is the talk of the town on Broadway. And, with a stellar cast and a story that has captivated audiences for nearly a century, The Great Gatsby promises to be a glittering spectacle in the West End. So get ready to raise a glass (or three) and lose yourself in the world of flappers, forbidden love, and fortune. One thing’s for sure—this is one invitation you won’t want to decline.

    Playing at the London Coliseum from 11th April 2015

