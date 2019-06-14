Full casting is announced for Tennessee William’s The Night of the Iguana Jun 14, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Jun 18, 2019) The highly anticipated announcement of the final casting for the great Tennessee William’s The Night of the Iguana is finally here! Following the previously announced cast that includes Clive Owen, Lia Williams, Anna Gunn and Julian Glover, the full cast has now been confirmed for this James MacDonald production, that will come to the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre on 6 July 2019!

Who will be joining Clive Owen and the previously announced cast?

Joining the cast in the role of Herr Fahrenkopf is Alasdair Baker (The Bear, The Strangers), Wolfgang will be played by Timothy Blore (Edward II, Ghost About the House), Charlotte Goodall will be played by Emma Canning (Heart in Cardio, Towers), Hilda will be played by Karin Carlson (Ladies in Waiting) and Jake Latta will be played by Ian Drysdale (Network).

Also joining the cast is Manuel Pacific (West Side Story) as Pancho, Faz Singhateh (Henry V) as Hank, Finty Williams (The Divide) as Miss Fellowes, and Penelope Woodman (Mary Poppins) as Frau Fahrenkopf. The cast is completed by Madeleine Day, Mufrida Hayes, Andrew McDonald and David Young.

The Night of the Iguana previously confirmed cast

The newly announced cast will join the confirmed cast, including Clive Owen who was announced to be starring in The Night of the Iguana back in February. Golden Globe winner Clive Owen will return to the West End for the first time in 18 years and play the role of Rev. T. Lawrence Shannon. Joining him will be Lia Williams (The Crown, Mary Stuart) as Hannah Jelkes, two-time Emmy Award-winner Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) as Maxine Faulk in her West End debut, and Julian Glover (Game of Thrones) as Nonno.

What’s Tennessee William’s The Night of the Iguana about?

One eventful evening sees a group of tourists thrown together, bringing conflicting passions and a surprising edge of humour. The tourist group includes Shannon, a disgraced priest, and Hannah, a troubled artist, who all arrive at a remote Mexican coastal hotel ran by the beautiful and sensual Maxine. This one night brings this group of people together and will alter them forever, leaving them with a decision, but which path will they choose?

The Night of the Iguana tickets are high in demand as Tennessee William’s plays tend to be but with a star-studded cast thrown into the mix, these tickets won’t hang around for long, so get yours whilst you can. Clive Owen and his co-stars will be playing at London’s Noel Coward Theatre from 6 July 2019 for a strictly limited 12-week run, ending on 28 September.

