Full casting announced for West End transfer of Emilia at the Vaudeville

The role of Emilia Bassano will be played by three different actresses: Saffron Coomber, Clare Perkins and Adelle Leonce.

The full West End Emilia cast and creatives

As a play that revolves around the life and untold story of Emilia Bassano, the character of Emilia will be played by three different actresses who portray her at different stages in her life. Starring as Emilia Bassano are Adelle Leonce, Clare Perkins, and Saffron Coomber. The actresses are to be joined by an all-female cast portraying both male and female roles. Starring in the Emilia ensemble are Amanda Wilkin, Anna Andresen, Carolyn Pickles, Charity Wakefield, Jackie Clune, Jenni Maitland, Nadia Albina, Sarah Seggari, Sophie Stone, and Tanika Yearwood.

Fans of the strictly limited Globe run of Emilia were hoping that Leah Harvey and Charity Wakefield would reprise their roles as young Emilia Bassano and William Shakespeare respectively following rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Similar to Broadway’s Waitress, which broke records in America for being the first major Broadway show to employ all women in the top creative roles, Emilia also features an all-female production team. Aside from being written by female playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, who, in 2017, was commissioned to write Emilia by Artistic Director for Shakespeare’s Globe Michelle Terry, Emilia was co-produced by Eilene Davidson, Kate Pakenham, Nica Burns and Eleanor Lloyd Productions. It is directed by Nicole Charles and features costume and set design by Joanna Scotcher and movement direction by Anna Morrisey.

Michelle Terry is renowned for commissioning new plays by emerging female playwrights, and following Emilia's overwhelming success, more female-led plays can be expected in the future.

Synopsis for the Globe's Emilia play

William Shakespeare had a muse. He referred to her as 'the Dark Lady' in Sonnets 127-154. Described as having greyish skin and black hair, his muse was long since rumoured to have been feminist poet Emilia Bassano. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm has taken a bold move with her play, telling a semi-fictitious account of Emilia's life that has remained untold for centuries.

After Malcolm was commissioned to pen the play, the #metoo movement spread across the pond, encouraging women to speak up and call out their abusers in a similar fashion as Emilia more than 400 years ago. Following 11 sell-out performances at Shakespeare's Globe, Emilia is ready to inspire a wider audience in its first-ever extensive West End run at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Differences between Emilia at the Globe and the Vaudeville run

While the goal of Shakespeare's Globe is to create an authentic experience that replicates that of the Shakespearean days, unfortunately, that means uncomfortable seats, long runtimes, and, of course, shouting actors (naturally, microphones did not exist way back when). As a touristic hot spot, the Globe's tickets can also be quite expensive as well. All of these shortcomings could be off-putting for those wanting to see Emilia in the West End.

Fortunately, many of these shortfalls are venue-specific, as the Vaudeville Theatre is known for having incredibly cosy and comfortable seating with plenty of legroom to keep your mind on the show and not on your discomfort!

While many might consider the play to be a bit preachy at times, particularly the older versions of Emilia Bassano, audiences will undoubtedly be entertained by the actresses playing male roles. It's something a little bit different that you just don't see in the West End every day. Though the play simply can't be compared to Shakespeare's original poetry (what can?), it's been lauded as pure entertainment when you leave the Shakespeare literature at home and take it for what it is.

