Full casting announced for Sergei Polunin's mixed bill at the London Palladium May 17, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The full cast has been confirmed for the new mixed dance programme by Sergei Polunin, which runs as two separate programmes from 28 May to 1 June 2019 at the London Palladium. Programme 1 runs from 28 to 30 May and is a triple bill that includes Fraudulent Smile, Paradox, and Sacré. Programme 2 will feature the world premiere of Rasputin and will run from 31 May to 1 June.

Sergei Polunin Programme 1 cast: 28, 29, 30 May

Starring in Fraudulent Smile will be Sergei Polunin, Alexey Lyubimov, Chloe Reveillon, Dejan Kolarov, Ionut-Andrei Dinita, Johan Kobborg, Laurine Muccioli, Liam Morris, and Oscar Ward.

Starring in Paradox will be Alexey Lyubimov and Dejan Kolarov while Sacré will be a one-man show starring Sergei Polunin solo.

Sergei Polunin Programme 2 cast: 31 May, 1 Jun

Starring in Rasputin will be Sergei Polunin as Grigori Rasputin, Johan Kobborg as Prince Felix Yusupov (31 May), Semyon Velichko as Prince Felix Yusupov (1 June), Alexey Lyubimov as Tsar Nicholas II, Djorjde Kalenic as Tsesarevich Alexey, and Elena Ilinykh as Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna.

About Sergei Polunin's Fraudulent Smile, Paradox, Sacré, and Rasputin

Fraudulent Smile features choreography by Ross Freddie Ray set to music by KROKE. Paradox and Sacré both feature choreography by Yuka Oishi, Japanese dancer and choreographer. Paradox is performed to music by Chopin and Stravinsky (Soldier’s Tale). Sacré is a tanztheater piece performed to Stravinsky’s legendary The Rite of Spring. Both Paradox and Sacré explore the life of renowned dancer Vaslav Nijinsky as part of his 130th birthday, with Sacré reimagining his ballet Le Sacre du Printemps, originally created in 1913 for Ballets Russes. The ballets are inspired by Nijinsky’s demand for a “feeling, not thinking Human”, by masterpieces of the Art Brut - the movement of the outsider art, by the essence of rebellion.

Rasputin also features choreography by Yuka Oishi, a new score by Russia’s leader in neoclassical music Kirill Richter, and set design by Otto Bubenicek. Rasputin is a dance drama in two acts that follows the Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man Rasputin, who is known for befriending Tsar Nicholas II's family. The figure was portrayed as a supernatural sorcerer in the 1997 film, Anastasia.

Sergei Polunin London Palladium cheap tickets from just £26!

You don't want to miss the 'bad boy James Dean of ballet' Sergei Polunin in London's West End as he brings an unforgettably magical mixed programme to the stage. Start the summer off right with tickets to see ballerino Sergei Polunin at the London Palladium, on sale from £26 and up. Hurry and act fast to ensure the best seats and prices for this strictly limited run while stocks last.

