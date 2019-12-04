Full casting announced for Rags The Musical at the Park Theatre in London Dec 4, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, alongside Joseph Houston and William Whelton for the Hope Mill Theatre, have announced full casting for their upcoming highly-anticipated London revival of Rags. The musical opens for previews at the Park Theatre on 9 January with official opening night scheduled for 14 January 2020. It features a book by Fiddler on the Roof's Joseph Stein, music from Annie's Charles Strouse and lyrics from Wicked's Stephen Schwartz.

Rags The Musical finds its cast for the forthcoming Park Theatre transfer.

Full cast announced for Park Theatre production of Rags

Set to star in the lead role as Rebecca in Rags The Musical is Carolyn Maitland, who is joined by Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater in the roles of Avram and Bronfman respectively. The revival will play a strictly limited one-month run at London's Park Theatre from 9 January until 8 February.

The lead cast members are joined by Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Debbie Chazen as Anna, Jeremy Rose as Jack, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, Rachel Izen as Rachel, and both Jude Muir and Samuel Jones in the role of David.

The cast is completed by company members Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

About the main cast of Rags at the Park Theatre — acting credits

Carolyn Maitland’s past stage credits include Ellen in Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre), From Here to Eternity (Shaftesbury Theatre), Grace Farrell in Annie (Ed Mirvish Theatre Toronto), Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain (Kilworth House Theatre), Kiss Me, Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre), Marian in The Woman in White (Charing Cross Theatre), Molly in Ghost (UK tour), and Sally Bowles in Cabaret (David Adkin Ltd & ACT Aberdeen).

Dave Willetts is one of the biggest musical theatre actors in the UK and has played some of the most beloved leading roles in West End history, including Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (National Tour and West End), George in Trevor Nunn’s production of Aspects of Love (Menier Chocolate Factory), Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, Julian Marsh in 42nd Street (National Tour), Max von Meyerling in Sunset Boulevard (West End) for which he received an Olivier Award nomination, Old Deuteronomy in Cats, Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd (National Tour), and the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre).



Sam Attwater is perhaps best known for his roles as Leon in EastEnders and Ricky in Hollyoaks. In 2011, he won the sixth series of Dancing on Ice and returned to the show in 2014 to participate in the 'All Stars' series, finishing in fourth place. Attwater's prior stage credits include Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (UK tour), Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (UK tour), Micky Deans in End of the Rainbow (UK tour), Norman in Dreamboats & Petticoats (Playhouse Theatre).

About Rags The Musical

Rags is a powerful, heart-wrenching musical that follows the story of Rebecca, a Russian immigrant, and her son David who together travel to New York to live the American dream. But when she encounters her husband who arrived to America earlier to set up their new life, she is shocked to discover how he has completely abandoned their cultural identity. Rebecca is forced to make a decision – does she choose to stay true to her Jewish roots or does she adopt the American way?

The revival production is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings) and features casting by Jane Deitch, children’s casting by Keston and Keston, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting design by Derek Anderson, musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, and sound design by James Nicholson.

It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Rags The Musical tickets available from £23!

Fresh from its acclaimed run at the Manchester Hope Mill Theatre, Rags heads to London this January for a very short time only. You won't want to miss this highly anticipated London transfer featuring a touching story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Book your tickets for Rags The Musical today to secure the best seats at the Park Theatre whilst stocks last!