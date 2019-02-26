Full casting announced for Playhouse Theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof

Pictured: The famous bottle dance scene. Fiddler on the Roof leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to razzle dazzle visuals.

The Fiddler on the Roof Playhouse Theatre cast

Set to reprise their roles from the Menier Chocolate Factory production are Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn, who will play Tevye and Golde respectively.

Joining the pair for the West End transfer and revival are Dermot Canavan as Lazar Wolf, Harriet Bunton as Hodel, Joshua Gannon as Motel, Louise Gold as Yente, Matthew Hawksley as Fyedka, Molly Osborne as Tzeitel, Nicola Brown as Chava, and Stewart Clarke as Perchik.

Completing the Fiddler on the Roof cast are Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Benny Maslov, Craig Pinder, Ed Wade, Elena Cervesi, Ellie Mullane, Fenton Gray, Gaynor Miles, Isabella Foat, James Hameed, Lia Cohen, Lottie Casserley, Miles Barrow, Philip Bertioli, Robert Maskell, Robyn McIntyre, Shoshana Ezequiel, Sofia Bennett, Talia Etherington, Tania Newton, and Valentina Theodoulou.

Unmissable star casting for the Fiddler on the Roof revival

American actress and singer Judy Kuhn first portrayed Golde in the 2016 Broadway Theatre production before crossing the pond to reprise her role at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Kuhn is a four-time Tony Award nominee who is perhaps best known for originating the role of Cosette in the 1987 Broadway premiere of Les Miserables and for lending her voice in the 1995 Disney film, Pocahontas, in which she provided the warrior princess's singing voice that helped 'Colors of the Wind' win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Kuhn's other previous stage credits include the role of Betty Schaefer in the 1993 LA production of Sunset Boulevard and the role of Maria/Futura in the West End production of Metropolis, which earned her a 1989 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

English actor, director and writer Andy Nyman is perhaps best known for starring alongside David Schwimmer and Jon Voight in the 2001 Emmy Award-winning film Uprising and for playing a young Winston Churchhill on a 2013 episode of BBC's Peaky Blinders. The Jewish actor's most notable film credits include Dead Babies, Kick-Ass 2, Minions, Despicable Me 3, and Star Wars: Last Jedi. In addition to his role in Menier's Fiddler on the Roof, Nyman has also appeared on stage in productions of Hangmen (2015-16), Assassins (2014-15), and Abigail's Party (2012). As a director, he co-directed a Derren Brown production of Something Wicked This Way Comes at the Cambridge Theatre, which went on to win a 2006 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

Is the Playhouse Theatre big enough for Fiddler on the Roof?

Many fans of Fiddler on the Roof who enjoyed the grandeur of the Off-Broadway Yiddish-language production have been wondering whether the Playhouse Theatre can do Fiddler on the Roof any justice. While the Playhouse Theatre is no Royal Albert Hall, the point of the Menier Chocolate Factory/Playhouse Theatre production is to create an intimate feel for the audience. And just how the venue reconfigured its spaces for last year's The Jungle, this year's Fiddler on the Roof will see the Playhouse Theatre take on a similar immersive approach.

What is Fiddler on the Roof about?

The musical is set in pre-revolutionary Russia and follows the life of a Jewish milkman, Tevye (Nyman) as he makes an effort to uphold his ancestor's traditions. When he tries to marry off his three beautiful daughters, they vehemently reject their Jewish traditions and their father's matchmaking, instead finding their own husbands to marry. The musical features such show-stopping numbers as 'Tradition', 'If I Were A Rich Man', and 'Sunrise, Sunset' and also boasts a visually stunning wedding scene that will take your breath away.

So grab your kippah and book your tickets to Fiddler on the Roof now while they're still available! Fiddler on the Roof opens on 21 March 2019 at the Playhouse Theatre following the closing of Caroline, or Change. The musical is booking until 15 June 2019.

Find out where the best seats at the Playhouse Theatre are here.

Fiddler on the Roof Playhouse Theatre tickets with no booking fees!

As the radical Perchik character in Fiddler on the Roof so famously put it, 'Money is the world's curse,' which is why you can book your Fiddler on the Roof tickets today with no booking fees! This offer is valid for all performances between 21 March and 13 April 2019 and excludes the 27 March performance.

Book your tickets to Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre.