Full casting announced for Mother of Him at Park Theatre, London. The upcoming Off-West End theatre production of Mother of Him has found its cast. The stage play will run at London's Park Theatre for a strictly limited season from 18 September until 26 October 2019 with press night scheduled for Tuesday, 24 September.

Mother of Him Park Theatre cast announced

Full casting has been announced for Evan Placey's award-winning Mother of Him play, which is set to open in the Park200 space at Park Theatre near Finsbury Park in North London tomorrow (18 September).

The provocative production based on a true story is set to star Tracy-Ann Oberman as Brenda Kapowitz, Anjelica Serra as Jessica/Tess, Matt Goldberg as Jason Kapowitz, Neil Sheffield as Steven, Scott Folan as Matthew Kapowitz, Simon Hepworth as Robert Rosenberg, and Hari Aggarwal.

About the Mother of Him cast, including acting credits

Tracy-Ann Oberman most recently starred in a critically-acclaimed production of the two rarely-staged plays, Party Time/Celebration, at the Harold Pinter Theatre last winter as part of the all-star Pinter at the Pinter season. Other notable stage credits of hers include Present Laughter and Fiddler On The Roof at the Chichester Festival Theatre, Pack of Lies at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, McQueen at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, and Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, just to name a few.

Scott Folan's stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George at The Other Palace, Spring Awakening at Leicester Curve, and This Is My Family at the Chichester Festival Theatre. His screen credits include Brotherhood, Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger, Blinded By The Light, and more.

Neil Sheffield's stage credits include The Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium, The Cockroach Dialogues at Theatre 503, Bud at the Arts Theatre, Cross at The Vaults, and Anna Christie at Riverside Studios. His screen credits include Alive, Cash in Hand, Catch Me If You Can, Reality Check, The Demon Headmaster, The Projectionist, The Retreat, and Witchcraft X.

Anjelica Serra’s stage credits include And Yet It Moves, The American Dream 2.0. and The Suppliant Women at the Young Vic; and Connections at Theatre 503. Her screen credits include Dormitory, Michelle, and The Power.

Simon Hepworth’s stage credits include the recent production of Equus at Trafalgar Studios; as well as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth at the Arundel Festival and for the UK Tour; Absolute Hell at the National Theatre; the Agatha Christie Theatre Festival 2001 at the Palace, Westcliff; Antony & Cleopatra at the Chichester Festival Theatre; Blood Brothers on the UK Tour; Joe & I at the King’s Head; John Cleese’s Bang Bang, Romeo and Juliet, and Burn This at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester; King Lear for the Guildford Shakespeare Company; Mario And The Magician at the Almeida Theatre; Tartuffe and My Cousin Rachel at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester; The Best Man on the UK Tour; The Glass Menagerie, The Deep Blue Sea, and The Winter’s Tale at the Royal & Derngate Northampton; The Hollow on the UK Tour; The Lion in Winter at the Theatre Royal Haymarket; The Rivals for the Compass Theatre Company; Twelfth Night at the Bristol Old Vic.

Hepworth's notable screen credits include 47 Cleveland, Bliss, Bodyguards, Casualty, Coronation Street, Departures, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Endeavour, Fearless, Foyle’s War, Inspector Morse – The Remorseful Day, Law And Order UK, Love’s Kitchen, Lynda la Plante’s Trial And Retribution, Ruth Rendell’s Thornapple, Sink, Tezz, The Bill, The Holly Kane Experiment, The Royal, The Walker, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Walking With The Enemy, Wallis And Edward, and Wire In The Blood.

Hari Aggarwal is a student at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. His previous acting credits include Matt Simons’ music video for We Can Do Better and Macbeth for the RSC at the Barbican.

Matt Goldberg is also a student who is currently attending University Collage School in Hampstead and the Sylvia Young Theatre School. Goldberg's past acting credits include the video game Aegyptus, the short film At Arms Length, and Oresteia at Trafalgar Studios.

Who are the creatives behind Mother of Him at London's Park Theatre?

The new Mother of Him play is directed by Max Lindsay and the show features sound design by Fergus O'Hare, designs by Lee Newby, and lighting design by Ali Hunter.

Mother of Him is produced by Jacob Thomas and Oliver Mackwood Productions in association with Park Theatre, and follows Oliver’s past big hits at the Park Theatre, the likes of which include The Life I Lead, Madame Rubinstein, and Pressure.

About Max Lindsay, the director of Mother of Him

Max Lindsay is a highly prolific director who was formerly a Resident Assistant Director at the Chichester Festival Theatre for the 2018 festival where he assisted Daniel Evans, Dale Rooks, and Tinuke Craig. He was also previously working at Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

Lindsay's past directorial credits as Director include Angry at the Southwark Playhouse; Consensual, Cymbeline, Feathers In The Snow, Girls Like That, Great Expectations, Henry IV, His Dark Materials, The Laramie Project Circle, The Odyssey, The Three Musketeers and The Wardrobe at the Nuffield Theatre; Broken Gargoyles and Foreign Goods 2 at Theatre503; Jimmy Jimmy at Omnibus Clapham; Ripped at Underbelly, Edinburgh; Someone To Blame at the Kings Head Theatre/Nuffield Theatre, The Best Christmas Present at The Playing Field; and The Voyage Of Lost Dreams at the SS Shieldhall.

His directorial credits as Associate Director include Cargo for the UK Tour and We Are Here at the National Theatre. Lindsay's directorial credits as Assistant Director include Cargo at the Arcola Theatre in London; Me and My Girl, random/generations and The Midnight Gang at the Chichester Festival Theatre; Snow White And The Seven Dwarves at the Theatre Royal Plymouth; and The Nutcracker at Nuffield Theatre.

What is Mother of Him about?

A child has been accused. A mother is at a crossroads of what to believe. Is loving someone unconditionally truly possible?

It's an especially cold December in Toronto. Brenda is a single Jewish mother who sends Jason, her youngest son, to school. His older brother Matthew is downstairs fast asleep. This could be any ordinary day if it weren't for the fact that Matthew is under house arrest. Constantly harassed by the press and tortured with a guilty conscience, Brenda struggles to keep her family together in a world that is determined to break them apart.

About Evan Placey, the show's playwright

Evan Placey is a multi-award-winning Canadian-British screenwriter and playwright who was raised in Toronto and now lives in London. His many works for both younger audiences and adults have been produced all around the world and translated into several languages. Mother of Him is his debut play, which won the Samuel French Canadian Play Contest, Canada's RBC National Playwriting Competition, and the King's Cross Award for New Writing. Mother of Him was also nominated for both the Rod Hall Memorial Award and the Meyer Whitworth Award. The play has also been adapted for BBC Radio 3.

Placey won the Writers' Guild Award for Best Play for Young Audiences, the Orpheon Bibliotheque Prize for Contemporary Theatre for Young Audiences in France, the Jugend Theatre Preis Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany, and the Scenic Youth Prize for his piece, Girls Like That. His play Holloway Jones won the Brian Way Award while his play Scarberia was shortlisted for 5 Dora Awards in Canada.

Evan Placey's other plays and works include Banana Boys at the Hampstead Theatre, Consensual in NYT/West End), Pronoun at the National Theatre, How Was It For You? at the Unicorn, Jekyll & Hyde in NYT/West End & Birmingham REP, Keepy Uppy for the tutti frutti/UK tour, Little Criminals at the Polka Theatre/Plymouth Drum/York Theatre Royal, Orange Polar Bear at the Birmingham REP/National Theatre Company of Korea, and WiLd! for the tutti/frutti UK tour.

Placey teaches playwriting in prisons and for the National Theatre and Arvon, and he is also a Creative Writing Fellow for the University of Southampton.

