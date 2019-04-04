Full casting announced for Gloria Estefan bio-musical On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum

The cast of On Your Feet! are set to conga their way to the London Coliseum this summer!

The West End On Your Feet! cast

Christie Prades (Vanessa in In the Heights), who is currently portraying Gloria Estefan in the sell-out US tour of On Your Feet!, is set to reprise her role for the big West End premiere.

For certain performances, Philippa Stefani will step into the role of Gloria Estefan. Stefani is best known for playing Daniela in the London King's Cross Theatre premiere of In the Heights as well her roles in Sister Act, Ghost, and I Can't Sing.

George Ioannides, who is known for appearing in Annie, Mamma Mia!, and An Officer and a Gentleman, is set to take on the role of Emilio Estefan.

Madalena Alberto, who most recently starred in Aspects of Love at the Southwark Playhouse and who has also appeared in West End productions of Cats and Evita, is set to play Gloria Fajardo. The role of Conseulo will be played by Karen Mann, whose theatre credits include the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof.

Sharing the role of Little Gloria are Emily Perra, Holly McDonagh, and Klaudia Gjergji while the role of Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy will be shared by Alejandro Puentes Motato, Jonathan Naranjo, and Santiago Huertas Ruiz.

Completing the London cast of On Your Feet! is a talented ensemble that features Alain Zambrana Borges, Alicia Mencía, Carl Patrick, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Clayton Rosa, Dawnita Smith, Denzel Giskus, Despina Violari, Eduardo Enrikez, Elia Lo Tauro, Francesca Lara Gordon, Francisco Del Solar, Frank van Hengel, Hollie Cassar, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Katie Dunsden, Laura Friedrich Tejero, Martin McCarthy, Shanna Michelle Slaap, and Yonly Leyva Desdunes.

What is On Your Feet! about?

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan follows the two as they leave their home country of Cuba for good. The musical depicts the Estefans' many struggles as they fight their way into the spotlight. Featuring some of Gloria Estefan's greatest hits, including 'Get On Your Feet', 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You' and the hit banger 'Conga', you'll be dancing to the Cuban beat right in your seat in no time!

On Your Feet is set to run at the London Coliseum from 14 June 2019 to 31 August 2019. Don't miss it!

Cheap On Your Feet! London theatre tickets from just £24!

Affordable tickets for the Gloria Estefan bio-musical are still available starting at £24! With just two months ahead of the show's long-awaited premiere, be sure to book now to grab the best seats and prices while you can when you try our safe and secure booking.

Purchase your tickets for On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum beginning at £24!