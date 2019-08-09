Full casting announced for Duke of York's Theatre run of The Son Aug 9, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production of Florian Zeller's The Son has announced its full cast. Directed by Michael Longhurst and translated into English by Christopher Hampton, the critically-acclaimed play is set to open for previews at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 24 August 2019 for a two-month run.

Don't miss tear-jerker The Son as it brings Florian Zeller's family trilogy to a satisfying conclusion.

The Son London premiere full cast

The highly-anticipated West End premiere of The Son is fast approaching with its official press night slated for 2 September following one week of previews. It will run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London for 10 weeks until its closing on 2 November 2019.

Set to reprise their roles from the Kiln Theatre production are the previously announced Amanda Abbington as Anne, Amaka Okafor as Sofia, John Light as Pierre, and Laurie Kynaston as Nicolas. The Son Duke of York's Theatre cast is completed by returning cast member Martin Turner as The Doctor and newcomer Cudjoe Asare in the company.

About The Son West End play

The Son is the first Kiln Theatre production to transfer to London's West End since the venue reopened last September. It is produced by Fiery Angel and Gavin Kalin Productions.

The play is written by world-renowned playwright Florian Zeller, whom The Guardian referred to as "the most exciting playwright of our time." It completes Zeller's acclaimed family trilogy, which is comprised of two previous instalments entitled The Father and The Mother. Though it's not necessary to have seen them beforehand in order to enjoy The Son play.

Florian Zeller's The Son play synopsis

I swear. I have no idea what's happening to me.

Nicolas is struggling with the aftermath of his parents' separation. He plays truant, lies, and thinks living with his father and his new family might help. He just wants a clean slate. A tabula rasa. But when he doesn't seem to get along there either, he thinks moving back in with his mother might help. But when playing ping pong between the two parents seems like the only solution to his problems, what will he do when he runs out of options?

