Full cast line-up for The Glenn Miller Story Jul 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) With The Glenn Miller Story already in full swing at the London Coliseum, we are officially revealing to you the full cast line-up for this summer's biopic musical about famous trombonist and best-selling recording artist from the swing era Glenn Miller.

Pictured: Legendary rockstar Tommy Steele performs in the leading role of legendary trombonist Glenn Miller

Starring in the titular role as Glenn Miller is Britain's first Rock and Roll superstar and 1950s legend Tommy Steele. The classic rocker returns to the stage following a brief hiatus, with his last role in the West End being Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2012 London Palladium production of Scrooge: The Musical. Steele scored his first chart-topping hit with the tune Singing the Blues back in 1957 and managed to hit number one before Elvis Presley. His film, The Tommy Steele Story, is widely considered to be one of Britain's greatest rock 'n' roll films.

Throughout his career, Steele has achieved over 20 hit singles and 12 hit musical films that include Half A Sixpence, Finian’s Rainbow, and The Happiest Millionaire. Aside from Scrooge, his other stage credits include Singin’ in the Rain and Hans Anderson. The highly prolific actor currently holds the record for most performances headlined than any other star in the history of the London Palladium.

Starring alongside Tommy Steele is renowned English actress and singer Marti Webb, whose theatre credits include Cats, Annie, The King and I, Tell Me on a Sunday, 42nd Street, and Evita. Her most notable screen credits include Diamonds Are Forever, The History of British Musicals and The Many Faces of Dame Judi Dench.

The Glenn Miller Story cast is completed by Autumn Draper, Charlie Tighe, Devon McKenzie-Smith, Holly Rostron, Howard Samuels, Jessica Ellen, Jordan Oliver, Linal Haft, Myles Brown, Oliver Ramsdale, Siobhan Diffin, Tim Maxwell-Clarke, and Tom Sowinski, and the ensemble is accompanied by a 16-piece band.

The swing era dominated radio airwaves between 1939 and 1943 and in the span of just those four years, trombonist Glenn Miller managed to land 23 number-one hits, setting an impressive record that not even The Beatles or Elvis Presley managed to break. The Glenn Miller Story features the authentic sounds of such tunes as ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’, ‘Tuxedo Junction’, ‘Moonlight Serenade’ and ‘In The Mood’. The musical is produced by Bill Kenwright and features direction by both Kenwright and Bob Tomson, as well as choreography by Olivier Award winner Bill Deamer.

The Glenn Miller Story is now playing at the London Coliseum and will run until 18 August 2018. Don’t miss this summer's hidden musical gem featuring the legendary Tommy Steele!

