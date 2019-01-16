Florian Zeller’s The Son to run at the Kiln Theatre with full cast announced Jan 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Full casting has been announced for the upcoming London Kiln Theatre premiere of Florian Zeller’s The Son with TV Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington set to star. Translated from French into English by British playwright Christopher Hampton, this daring new play by the renowned French novelist Florian Zeller opens for previews on 20 February 2019.

The Cast of The Son. (Top Row): Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light. (Bottom Row) Oseloka Obi, Martin Turner, Amaka Okaford

Meet the cast of The Son at the Kiln Theatre

Starring in the newly translated play, The Son, are Amanda Abbington as Anne, Laurie Kynaston as Nicolas, John Light as Pierre, Oseloka Obi as Nurse, Amaka Okafor as Sofia, and Martin Turner as The Doctor.

Amanda Abbington's previous stage credits include The God of Carnage at the Theatre Royal Bath, The Safari Party at the Hampstead Theatre, and A Little Princess at the Royal Festival Hall. Laurie Kynaston is best known for featuring in last year's The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre and also stars on the hit new Netflix series, Derry Girls. John Light's previous stage credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe, Mary Stuart at the Duke of York's Theatre, Luise Miller at the Donmar Warehouse, and True West at the Sheffield Crucible.

Oseloka Obi's prior theatre credits include Victoria's Knickers at the Soho Theatre, Timbuktu at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, and To Kill A Mockingbird at the Lyric Hammersmith. Martin Turner's stage credits include The Plague at the Arcola Theatre and Medea at the National Theatre. Amaka Okafor's stage credits include National productions of Macbeth, I'm Not Running, and The Dragon.

Who are the creatives behind The Son?

The creative team for the Kiln Theatre production of The Son features designer Lizzie Clachan, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer and sound editor Isobel Waller-Bridge, casting director Amy Ball and assistant director Atri Banerjee. The Son play is directed by Michael Longhurst, who most recently worked on the critically acclaimed musical, Caroline, or Change, now playing at the Playhouse Theatre.

A synopsis of Florian Zeller's The Son

Nicolas has been playing truant, keeping information from his family, and stashing bizarre objects under his mattress. As his family slowly starts falling to pieces, his parents can't help but wonder if they should be worried of their son's erratic behaviour or if it's all just the day in the life of a teenager. Loss and mental illness take centre stage in Florian Zeller's compelling French drama, now translated for the London theatre stage.

The Son marks the fourth show to premiere in the opening season of the newly renovated Kiln Theatre and follows the premiere of Ishy Din's Approaching Empty, which closes on Groundhog Day, 2 February 2019.

The Son is booking from 20 February to 6 April 2019 with official opening night on 26 February. Don't miss this provocative new drama and be sure to book your tickets early to avoid disappointment!

Purchase your tickets to The Son at the Kiln Theatre.