Florian Zeller play The Son transfers to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre this summer May 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Following a sell-out run at the Kiln Theatre earlier this year, Florian Zeller's hit play The Son is set to transfer to London's West End this August for a limited engagement at the Duke of York's Theatre. Directed by Michael Longhurst and translated by Christopher Hampton, The Son will see Amaka Okafor, Amanda Abbington, John Light, and Laurie Kynaston reprise their roles from the original UK premiere.

The Son, the story about a boy named Nicolas who struggles to come to terms with his parents' divorce, is transferring to the West End come the end of August with the original main cast set to return.

When will The Son play come to the West End?

The Kiln Theatre production of Florian Zeller's The Son is set to transfer to London's Duke of York's Theatre on 24 August for previews. Official opening night is slated for Monday, 2 September and the 10-week run is scheduled to end on 2 November. The Son marks the Kiln Theatre's first West End transfer since the venue held its grand reopening last September.

The Son is the satisfying conclusion to Florian Zeller's compelling trilogy, which also includes her pieces The Father and The Mother. All three works of Zeller's were translated by multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Christopher Hampton, who is perhaps best known for writing the Tony Award-winning book and score for Sunset Boulevard and the Academy Award-winning screenplay for Dangerous Liaisons.

The upcoming Duke of York's Theatre production is presented by Gavin Kalin Productions and Fiery Angel.

Florian Zeller's The Son play synopsis

The Son play follows a boy named Nicolas who is going through a rough time amidst the divorce of his parents. He plays truant, lies compulsively, and claims living with his father and his new family is the ticket for making things better. He just wants clean slate. A tabula rasa. But when he ends up not settling down there after all, he comes to realise that perhaps living with his mother was the right thing all along. But when constantly switching things becomes his one and only survival mechanism, what will happen when he exhausts all his options?

The Son play West End cast

The West End Duke of York's Theatre cast of The Son stars Laurie Kynaston as Nicolas, Amanda Abbington as Anne, John Light as Pierre, and Amaka Okafor as Sofia.

Laurie Kynaston's stage credits include The Ferryman (Gielgud Theatre) and Jumpy, The Winslow Boy (Theatre Clwyd). His TV credits include Cradle to Grave, Derry Girls, Murder Games, Our World War, and The Feed; while his film credits include England is Mine, How To Build a Girl, and Undercliffe.

Amanda Abbington's stage credits include A Little Princess (Royal Festival Hall), Abigail’s Party (Theatre Royal Bath/UK Tour), God Bless This Child (Royal Court), Love Me Tonight (Hampstead Theatre), Something Blue (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Taming of the Shrew (Queen Mother Theatre), The God of Carnage (Theatre Royal Bath), The Safari Party (Stephen Joseph Theatre /Hampstead Theatre), and Tin Soldiers (New End Theatre/Grace Theatre). Her TV credits include Being Human, Booze Cruise, Case Histories, Flack, Man Stroke Woman, Mr Selfridge, Psychoville, Safe, Sherlock, Teachers and Coupling; while her film credits include Another Mother’s Son, Crooked House, Ghosted, and We The Kings.

John Light's stage credits include Apologia (Bush Theatre), Julius Caesar (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Luise Miller (Donmar Warehouse), Mary Stuart (Duke of York’s Theatre), Taken at Midnight (Chichester Festival Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket), for which he earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, The Blackest Black (Hampstead Theatre), The Master Builder, Certain Young Men (Almeida Theatre), The Winter’s Tale, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare’s Globe), Thom Pain (Based on Nothing) (The Print Room), Three Days In The Country (National Theatre), True West (Sheffield Crucible), and Uncle Vanya (Theatre Royal Bath). His TV credits include Agatha Raisin, Aristocrats, Band of Brothers, Cambridge Spies, Dresden, Father Brown, Love in a Cold Climate, Maigret, Mars, North and South, and Silk; while his film credits include A Rather English Marriage, Albert Nobbs, Scoop, and The Lion in Winter.

Amaka Okafor's stage credits include Hamlet (Almeida Theatre), Hamlet (Barbican), Grimly Handsome and I See You (Royal Court Theatre), and Peter Pan, I’m Not Running, Macbeth, and Saint George and The Dragon (National Theatre).

Save up to £28 on The Son play tickets!

Tickets to see Florian Zeller's highly praised third play, The Son, from her acclaimed trilogy are now on sale with select seats at the Duke of York's Theatre offered at a discount. Book your tickets by 9 June 2019 and get £65 tickets for £50 and £78 tickets for £50. This offer is valid for performances between 24 August and 14 September 2019 as part of the show's grand West End premiere.

Don't miss what the critics have been calling 'remarkable' (Guardian), 'immaculate' (Guardian) and 'the theatre's answer to a page-turner' (Observer). Book your cheap London theatre tickets for The Son while stocks last!

🎫 Purchase The Son London theatre discount tickets and save up to £28.