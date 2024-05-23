Five reasons to see Mrs Doubtfire May 23, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride There’s no doubt that this award-winning musical is fire! This wacky whirlwind of a show blew into the West End last year (we’ll blame the pasta shrimp from Valenti’s) and has been thrilling theatregoers ever since. The laugh out loud comedy celebrated it’s one-year graniversary earlier this month, so why haven’t you seen Mrs Doubtfire it yet? Here are five reasons why you should give it a go, dear.

The Costumes

The prosthetics, pearls, and pantyhose seamlessly transform hapless dad, Daniel, into everyone’s favourite hip old granny, Mrs Doubtfire. The hair, make up, and fabulous tartan skirts are simply iconic, and saw the hair and make-up team from the 1993 film pick up an Academy Award at that year’s ceremony.

The West End wardrobe is arguably even more impressive, as the wig, make-up and wardrobe departments have the challenge of transforming Gabriel Vick live on stage eight times a week! You can’t cut the action for a quick touch-up when you’re playing to 1,400 people each night. The talented team won a Drama Desk award for their incredible work on Broadway, and having witnessed the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it quick changes (the restaurant scene is a work of pure magic), it is more than deserved.

The Songs

Well, the stage adaptation is a musical after all! With music and lyrics from a Grammy award winning brothers (it is a show all about family), Wayne, and Karey Kirkpatrick, you know the songs will be sure fire hits.

Featuring more than 15 original songs, the music helps enhance the storytelling and adds another of layer of depth to the narrative and characters. (We all would have liked Miranda to explain herself through song when we watched the original film). Our personal favourites are ‘Make Me a Woman’ a toe-tapping disco number and the ultimate soundtrack for the makeover montage, and ‘As Long as There is Love’ an emotional tear-jerker that instils the importance of love and family, no matter what form it takes.

The Story

Based on the cult 1993 film, Mrs Doubtfire follows Daniel, a loving but immature father, who is devastated when his wife, Miranda, files for divorce and gains primary custody of their three children. Determined to spend more time with them, Daniel disguises himself as a Scottish nanny who gets hired by Miranda to look after his own kids. Through this charade, Daniel learns valuable lessons about responsibility, parenting, and reconciliation.

Seamlessly switching from silly to sentimental, the show explores themes of identity, unconditional love, and the impact of divorce. This is a heart-felt and heart-warming musical, that will leave the whole family feeling fuzzy.

The Laugh Out Loud Moments

“Carpe dentum. Seize the teeth,” ‘A drive by fruiting,” “My First Day As A Woman And I’m Getting Hot Flashes" Mrs Doubtfire has some of the most-loved and much-quoted lines from any comedy, and even though they weren’t originally in the script (Robin Williams was known to improvise iconic lines on the spot) they have all made it onto the stage.

These laugh out loud lines get a new lease of life at the Shaftsbury Theatre, as you surrounded yourself with hundreds of people laughing and giggling together. Some will have heard the quote a thousand times before, and others will be experiencing it for the very first time. It really is magical, and truly infectious to be around.

As well as the funny lines, there’s an enormous amount of physical comedy, you’ll be exhausted just watching it! Whether its Daniels key lime pie inspired quick change, a kitchen going up in smoke, or even a dancing Maggie Thatcher, there’s something for everyone.

The Performances

Mrs Doubtfire is synonymous with Robin Williams. Here the actor’s legacy lives on through Gabriel Vick’s (Avenue Q, Les Misérables) incredible performance. He doesn’t give an impersonation of Williams turn as the bebopping granny (though with Vicks impressive mimicry skills, he could easily do this), but rather he takes the essence of Williams' character and makes it his own.

Vick is joined by an extremely talented cast, including Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda, Charlotte Fleming (Betty Blue Eyes) as Lydia, Cameron Blakley (Rock of Ages) as Frank, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre and Matthew Goodgame (Guys and Dolls) as Stuart.

