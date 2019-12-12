Menu
    First Look: Snowflake play at London's Kiln Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Production shots have been released for the Kiln Theatre production of Mike Bartlett's Snowflakewhich transfers from Oxford's Old Fire Station and is running until 25 January 2020. Press night will be held this Monday, 16 December.

    Snowflake production images shot by © Manuel Harlan


    Production photos released for Snowflake at the Kiln Theatre

    Elliot Levey and Ellen Robertson reprise their roles from the original Old Fire Station run in Oxford, portraying Andy and Maya respectively. The two actors are joined by Amber James in the role of Natalie for the London production directed by Clare Lizzimore.

    Snowflake is written by acclaimed playwright Mike Bartlett and explores the generational conflict between fathers and their daughters. Andy prepares for the long-awaited return of his daughter Maya, who is coming to visit over Christmas after having been estranged for three years.

    The play features design from Jeremy Herbert, lighting design from Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design from Elena Peña, and additional casting by Amy BallSnowflake marks another collaboration between director Lizzimore and writer Mike Bartlett, who together won a 2015 Olivier Award for their production of Bull at the Young Vic.

    Snowflake Kiln Theatre tickets available from only £12!

    Don't miss this festive family drama now showing at the Kiln Theatre in London. Having received rave reviews from critics, the masterfully written Snowflake is just the holiday production you need.

