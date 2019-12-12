First Look: Snowflake play at London's Kiln Theatre Dec 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Production shots have been released for the Kiln Theatre production of Mike Bartlett's Snowflake, which transfers from Oxford's Old Fire Station and is running until 25 January 2020. Press night will be held this Monday, 16 December.

Snowflake production images shot by © Manuel Harlan



Production photos released for Snowflake at the Kiln Theatre

Elliot Levey and Ellen Robertson reprise their roles from the original Old Fire Station run in Oxford, portraying Andy and Maya respectively. The two actors are joined by Amber James in the role of Natalie for the London production directed by Clare Lizzimore.

Snowflake is written by acclaimed playwright Mike Bartlett and explores the generational conflict between fathers and their daughters. Andy prepares for the long-awaited return of his daughter Maya, who is coming to visit over Christmas after having been estranged for three years.

The play features design from Jeremy Herbert, lighting design from Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design from Elena Peña, and additional casting by Amy Ball. Snowflake marks another collaboration between director Lizzimore and writer Mike Bartlett, who together won a 2015 Olivier Award for their production of Bull at the Young Vic.

