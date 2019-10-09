First Look: Production photos released for Groan Ups at the Vaudeville Theatre

First-look production photos shot by © Robert Day



Mischief Theatre Company raises the bar again with Groan Ups

Groan Ups, the latest comedy theatre piece by Mischief Theatre Company, is taking London audiences by storm! Having opened last month for previews on 20 September, the show is now in full swing as the production team release the long-awaited first-look photos that fans have been dying to see for weeks and boy, are they gorgeous!

The play employs what's known as forced perspective, a technique in which stage props and designs are made to appear larger than they actually are in order to create an optical illusion that the actors are smaller. Think Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings series, but for the stage, as the beloved adult characters in Groan Ups appear almost child-like in their own flashbacks.

The release of photos comes as Groan Ups prepares to hold its official press night this week at the Vaudeville on Thursday, 10 October 2019.

Cast & Creatives: Who is involved in the Groan Ups play?

The Groan Ups West End cast stars Bryony Corrigan as Chemise/Miss Murray, Charlie Russell as Katie, Dave Hearn as Paul, Henry Lewis as Spencer, Henry Shields as Archie, Jonathan Sayer as Simon, and Nancy Zamit as Moon.

The play was written by the three "founding fathers" of Mischief Theatre: Sayer, Shields, and Lewis, and it is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward. The show features dazzling set design by Fly Davis, unique costume design by Rob Surace, lighting design by Chris Nairne, and sound design and composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.

Groan Ups Vaudeville Theatre tickets on sale from £24 and up!

Take a stroll down memory lane with the colourful characters of Groan Ups as they revisit their school days and exchange stories with their classmates on how much their lives have changed over the years. Groan Ups is sure to hit your funny bone and "all the feels" in a relatable story that we all experience at some point: what happened to all our classmates after graduation? Be sure not to miss Groan Ups at the Vaudeville Theatre in London this season, booking until 1 December 2019.