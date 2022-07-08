First Look: Millennials cast in rehearsals Jul 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Brand new British musical Millennials by Elliot Clay is set to open its limited summer run at The Other Palace. The hit song cycle will open from 8 July and run until 7 August 2022. Tickets for Millennials at London’s Other Palace are booking now for this summer season. Millennials is set to star Hiba Elchikhe, Luke Bayer, Hannah Lowther and more. Check out the full cast in rehearsals ahead of their opening night!

Millennials cast and creative team

The cast of Millennials features Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin), Luke Latchman (Amazon’s Cinderella), Hannah Lowther (Heathers the Musical), Rob Madge (Bedknobs and Broomsticks), and Georgina Onuorah (ALW’s Cinderella).

The musical was written by Elliot Clay and is directed by Hannah Benson. The creative team features Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (Choreographer), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting Designer), Joe Davison and Nikki Davison (Arrangements & Music Supervision), Auburn Jam Music (Music and Sound Production), Betty Smith (Company Stage Manager) and Emilie Mules (Assistant Stage Manager).

About Millennials

Brand-new British musical, Millennials shines a spotlight on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world. The generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has taken hold of the mic ready to take us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Tickets for Millennials are booking until 7 August!

Don’t miss this extremely limited season at The Other Palace this season. Book your Millennials tickets now and avoid the FOMO!