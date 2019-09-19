First Look: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre

Production photos by Robert Day.



Don't miss Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong show in London!

Mischief Theatre Company have pulled a rabbit out of a hat with the release of new production photos. This funny new show follows a troupe of clumsy magicians who can't seem to get their act together, literally. In a bid to raise money at a charity event, the illusionists perform a series of magic tricks that all go terribly wrong in true Mischief Theatre fashion.

Magic Goes Wrong cast

The full cast of Magic Goes Wrong was recently announced over the summer and is set to feature Bryony Corrigan (Spitzmaus), Dave Hearn (The Blade), Henry Lewis (Mind Mangler), Henry Shields (Sophisticato), Jonathan Sayer (Mickey), Nancy Zamit (Bear), and Roxy Faridany (Eugenia). The main cast is joined by ensemble members Laurence Pears, Liv Spencer, Natasha Culley, and Sydney K Smith.

Now you see 'em, now you don't!

