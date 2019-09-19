Menu
    First Look: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    With the highly-anticipated premiere of Magic Goes Wrong now less than three months away, Mischief Theatre have given a small teaser of what's to come with the release of some first-look photos. Have a look at the images below and be sure to book your tickets to this hilarious new play from the creators who brought you The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
    Magic Goes Wrong is booking at London's Vaudeville Theatre from 14 December 2019 until 1 May 2020.

    Production photos by Robert Day.


    Don't miss Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong show in London!

    Mischief Theatre Company have pulled a rabbit out of a hat with the release of new production photos. This funny new show follows a troupe of clumsy magicians who can't seem to get their act together, literally. In a bid to raise money at a charity event, the illusionists perform a series of magic tricks that all go terribly wrong in true Mischief Theatre fashion. 

    Magic Goes Wrong cast

    The full cast of Magic Goes Wrong was recently announced over the summer and is set to feature Bryony Corrigan (Spitzmaus), Dave Hearn (The Blade), Henry Lewis (Mind Mangler), Henry Shields (Sophisticato), Jonathan Sayer (Mickey), Nancy Zamit (Bear), and Roxy Faridany (Eugenia). The main cast is joined by ensemble members Laurence Pears, Liv SpencerNatasha Culley, and Sydney K Smith.

    Now you see 'em, now you don't!

    Tickets for Magic Goes Wrong are selling fast due to popular demand! Be sure to book your Magic Goes Wrong tickets early to ensure the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre on the date you wish to attend! Hurry before all the good tickets disappear!

