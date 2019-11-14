First Look: James McAvoy in rehearsals for Cyrano de Bergerac Nov 14, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020) Rehearsal images shot by Marc Brenner have been released for the upcoming Playhouse Theatre staging of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac. Boasting a star-studded cast that features X-men actor James McAvoy in the lead role of our beloved big-nosed protagonist, this highly anticipated London theatre production — newly adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd — is set to take the West End by storm on 27 November.

Rehearsal shots for Cyrano de Bergerac by © Marc Brenner.



Cyrano de Bergerac in rehearsals two weeks ahead of the big Playhouse premiere

James McAvoy is looking fab-u-lous in these new production shots. The critically acclaimed actor will wear a big prosthetic "baconk-a-conk" in Jamie Lloyd's season opener — Cyrano de Bergerac, which is set to open at the end of the month.

Having been years in the making — which we know from an Instagram post in which James McAvoy was seen reading Martin Crimp's script while shooting X-Men: Dark Phoenix — this literary French classic is about to stun a whole new generation of theatregoers.

Cyrano de Bergerac Playhouse Theatre cast list and creative team

Starring alongside James McAvoy in the Playhouse Theatre cast of Cyrano de Bergerac are Adam Best (Le Bret), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Chris Fung (Usher), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), Philip Cairns (Referee), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), and Tom Edden (De Guiche). The cast is completed by Brinsley Terence, Mika Johnson, and Vaneeka Dadhria.

Martin's Crimp's freely adapted piece based on Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of the same name features casting direction by Stuart Burt, design by Soutra Gilmour, fight direction by Kate Waters, lighting design by Jon Clark, plus sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham.

Cyrano de Bergerac tickets [cheap] available from £42 and up!

Don't miss this gripping tale of a hopeless romantic soldier who wears his heart on his sleeve and has a big conk (Yes, "conk"!). Watch as Cyrano falls dangerously in love with bombshell Roxane. Cyrano de Bergerac marks the first piece in Jamie Lloyd's new West End season of shows as the director rides off the success of his acclaimed Pinter at the Pinter Season.

The 2019/2020 Jamie Lloyd Season at London's Playhouse Theatre will run from this month until August 2020 when a new production of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll House starring celebrity actress Jessica Chastain (The Help, Interstellar) closes the season with a bang.

Cyrano de Bergerac runs at the Playhouse Theatre in London from 27 November 2019 until 29 February 2020.

