First Look: Grease the Musical release rehearsal photography!

Grease the Musical London cast

The cast of Grease will star Jason Donovan as Teen Angel (for certain performances) and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine with Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore in the roles of Danny and Sandy respectively. They are joined by Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The cast are complete by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Grease musical creative team

This anticipated new production of Grease the Musical is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Arlene Philips. It features design by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell with casting by David Grindrod CDG.

London Grease musical tickets are booking now!

The one you want, the one you need, oh yes indeed! Don’t miss out on tickets for Grease. Book yours now for the limited season!