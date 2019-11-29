First Look: An Act of God at The Vaults starring Zoe Lyons

Productions shots of An Act of God by © Geraint Lewis



An Act of God production photos released

The hilarious comedian Zoe Lyons takes centre stage playing none other than God Almighty in this brand-new comedy that is full of endless laughter and belly laughs. Call them angels! Joining Lyons in the cast of An Act of God are Tom Bowen (Dirty Dancing) in the role of Gabriel and Matt Tedford (Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho) as Michael.

About An Act of God

David Javerbaum is an award-winning playwright and writer who is perhaps best known for winning a whopping total of 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. His funny production, An Act of God, is directed by Benji Sperring and features stunning design work by Tim Shortall. The play received its world premiere on Broadway back in 2015 in a production that starred The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons.

What to expect from An Act of God play

God is a woman in An Act of God in which the Almighty Being answers some of the deepest existential questions posed by mankind. Thou shalt laugh thyself silly as the ten commandments you think you know are shredded and gutted in favour of a new set of rules to fit our contemporary world.

An Act of God is now playing at The Vaults in London until 12 January 2020.

An Act of God London Black Friday tickets now on sale!

Save up to £15 when you book tickets for the divine play An Act of God this Black Friday! This offer is valid on all performances from 29 November 2019 until 12 January 2020, but you must book by 2 December 2019 to take advantage of this special deal! Be sure to book your discounted An Act of God tickets early whilst stocks last!