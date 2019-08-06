Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: A Very Expensive Poison in rehearsals for Old Vic premiere

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Daring playwright Lucy Prebble is taking the Alexander Litvinenko assassination straight to the London theatre stage at the end of this month and rehearsals for The Old Vic premiere are in full swing. Have a look at the rehearsal photos for A Very Expensive Poison ​below and be sure to catch this provocative new play when it opens on 24 August.

    A Very Expensive Poison is laced with more than just polonium-210

    Lucy Prebble's highly-anticipated dramatisation of journalist Luke Harding's bestseller, A Very Expensive Poison, is more than just a scandalous exposé. It's also laced with crassitude and crudeness as it explores the incompetence of two blundering Russian assassins who were in no way elite secret agents. After reading Prebble's script, Harding praised her brilliance in capturing the "clash of incompetence and malevolence." He mentioned that the mere thought of two idiotic assassins as mobile Chernobyl accidents wandering the streets of London with the highly radioactive substance, polonium-210, practically in their pockets all the while riding in cycle rickshaws and picking up women was an insanely comic thought indeed. You could surely call them the two stooges.

    Marina Litvinenko helped influence Prebble's finished product

    Prebble recently told The Guardian — the same publication for whom Harding works as a foreign correspondent — that when she was writing the play, she allegedly met with Alexander Litvinenko's wife, Marina Litvinenko, several times and that she had a significant influence on how Prebble's finished play turned out. Prebble was initially worried about meeting Mrs. Litvinenko considering that she suffered such an unfathomably awful tragedy. However, Marina Litvinenko turned out to be more than supportive and even excited about the project, and made sure that Prebble knew the story was in fact a love story. Litvinenko also asked Prebble not to forget the cost the tragedy had on her family's lives.

    At the beginning of rehearsals, widow Marina Litvinenko met with many members of the cast and was overjoyed to see how enthusiastic they were about discovering the truth of what happened, something she claims to have made a mission of hers for the last 13 years. Litvinenko went on to call the story significant in understanding the current events in Britain and in Russia. Though, while Harding assumed back in 2016 that Russia wouldn't dare engage in similar assassination attempts due to potential fallout, then the Sergei Skripal poisoning happened using Novichok agent A-234 — a near imitation of the radioactive Litvinenko assassination — thereby rendering Harding's initial assumptions as null and void and Russia's politics as all too difficult to fully understand.

    At the end of the stage play, the character of Marina Litvinenko engages directly with the audience. Prebble's reasoning for this is to comment on the fact that people should not only be "audiences" in politics but should also be actors in politics as well. As she told The Guardian, "...we are all a bit responsible for the society we have created," likely a commentary on Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Brexit, etc.

    Nevertheless, you can be sure A Very Expensive Poison is unlike any other play on this season!

    Save £26 on A Very Expensive Poison Old Vic Theatre premiere tickets!

    You don't want to miss the long-awaited world premiere of A Very Expensive Poison. Lucy Prebble's self-dubbed "risky" play couldn't be more relevant to our times than now and is one of the biggest must-see plays of the year. Set to play a very limited run at London's Old Vic Theatre and with special offer tickets now on sale, you can be sure A Very Expensive Poison tickets will not last long.

    Book by 16 August 2019 and get £78 tickets for £52, £66 tickets for £44, £48 tickets for £32, and £36 tickets for £29. This limited special offer on A Very Expensive Poison London theatre tickets is valid for all world premiere performances from 24 to 31 August 2019. Be sure to book your tickets early for this thought-provoking off-West End production to secure the best seats at The Old Vic Theatre at the best prices.

    👉🎟 Book A Very Expensive Poison tickets for the London Old Vic premiere and save up to £26.
    ________________________
    You might also be interested in reading...

    👓☣️ Our spotlight piece on Luke Harding.
    👓☠️ Top 7 Facts About A Very Expensive Poison The Play.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    5 stars Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard, Independent, Financial Times, Metro, Tatler. Cabaret The Musical At The Kit Kat Club, book by Joe Masteroff, Music By John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Image: Cabaret performer against a black background, she is wearing a gold dress, black gloves and red lipstick with black hair and lined eyebrows, she is looking backwards into the camera dramatically.

    15 things for couples to do in London

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Things for couples to do in London Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s Day or just a rare d... Read more

    Meet the West End Cast of The Phantom of the Opera

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    The Phantom of the Opera has been captivating audiences with its operatic tunes, complex love story, and spectacular ... Read more

    Only Fools and Horses London tickets

    Meet the West End cast of Only Fools and Horses the Musical

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    The popular TV show has been making audiences laugh for decades, and its timeless comedy has now been adapted into a ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies