Final casting announced for Palladium’s Snow White Pantomime Oct 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 12, 2018) Now, begin thy magic spell. Final casting has been announced for the London Palladium’s Snow White Pantomime. Meet the full cast below.

Pictured: Charlie Stemp as The Prince and Danielle Hope as Snow White in the London Palladium Pantomime Snow White.

Danielle Hope is set to play the titular role in Snow White and is joined by Charlie Stemp, who will be returning to the London Palladium to play The Prince. Together they join the previously announced Dawn French, who makes her pantomime debut as the Wicked Queen, and Julian Clary as The Man in the Mirror.

Hope is perhaps best-known for starring as Dorothy in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Palladium production of The Wizard of Oz. Her other stage credits include Éponine in Les Miserables, Sandy in the Grease UK tour, Maria in The Sound of Music and Sherrie in the Rock of Ages UK tour.

Stemp most recently starred alongside Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! and is soon to be starring as Bert in the upcoming West End revival of Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre. Other stage credits of his include the titular role in last year’s Palladium pantomime Dick Whittington, Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence at the Noel Coward Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria and the UK tour of Mamma Mia!.

Other cast members include Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace-Mistry as The King and The Queen, Gary Wilmot as Mrs Crumble, Paul Zerdin as Muddles, and Nigel Havers as The Understudy. Andrew Martin, Ben Goffe, Blake Lisle, Craig Garner, Jamie John, Josh Bennett, and Simeon Dyer will star as The Magnificent Seven (The Seven Dwarves).

Snow White is directed by Michael Harrison (Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, The Bodyguard: The Musical, Annie) and features set design by Ian Westbrook (Chicago), costume design by Hugh Durrant, lighting by Ben Cracknell (Cinderella), original music by Gary Hind (The Lion King) and visual special effects (SFX) by The Twins FX.

Snow White opens on 8 December 2018 at the London Palladium and runs until 13 January 2019.

