    Final casting announced for Nigel Slater’s Toast at the Other Palace

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 21, 2019)

    Nigel Slater's Toast finds a recipe for success with its long-awaited full London cast announcement. The culinary icon's autobiography-turned-film-turned-play is set to open at The Other Palace in just two weeks following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

    Pictured: The London cast of Nigel Slater's Toast in rehearsals ahead of the play's premiere next month.

    Nigel Slater's Toast London cast list

    Starring in the lead role of Nigel Slater is Giles Cooper, whose prior stage credits include the National Theatre productions of People and After the DanceThe Duchess of Malfi and Henry V at Shakespeare's Globe, Think Global Fuck Local and Rafts and Dreams at the Royal Court Theatre, and Dreams of Violence at the Soho Theatre. Cooper's television roles include Philip French on BBC's made-for-TV movie, Consenting Adults (2007), and an uncredited minor role as Businessman on a 2012 episode of Hollyoaks. His film credits include the role of Harley in The Nun and minor roles in both Pride and The Lady in the Van.

    Joining Giles Cooper in the cast of Nigel Slater's Toast are Jake Ferretti (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at both the Apollo Theatre and National Theatre) as Josh, Lizzie Muncey (Twelfth Night at the National Theatre) as Mum, Marie Lawrence (Murder in Successville on BBC3) as Joan, and Stephen Ventura (The 39 Steps in the West End) as Dad.

    The cast announcement comes just as the play's writer, Henry Filloux-Bennett, took home the award for Best Book-to-Stage Adaptation at the 2019 CAMEO Awards - London Book Fair, which marked the beginning of London Book and Screen Week.

    Nigel Slater's Toast butters up for London premiere 

    Nigel Slater's best-selling autobiography, Toast: The Story of a Boy's Hunger, won six literary awards, including the National Book Award for British Biography of the Year. It has been translated into five world languages and was adapted by the BBC into a made-for-TV film, which starred Freddie Highmore and Helena Bonham Carter. The top-selling book was later adapted into a play by Henry Filloux-Bennett as part of the Lowry Theatre's biennial Week 53 Festival in Manchester.

    When asked for comment on the show's casting, Nigel Slater stated that while he was proud to see his story played out on film, he felt the stage adaptation would truly bring the pages of his beloved memoir to life. Meanwhile, Giles Cooper admitted what an 'extraordinary opportunity' it was to be cast as the legendary Nigel Slater and that he couldn't wait to sink his teeth into the role.

    Nigel Slater's Toast, a play about growing up with food based on the best-selling memoir of the same name, is directed by Jonnie Riordan (Great Apes at the Arcola Theatre). The autobiographical play starring Giles Cooper is set to make its highly anticipated London premiere on 4 April 2019 at the Other Palace, where it is booking until 3 August 2019. You don't want to miss one of the biggest West End plays of the summer! Be sure to book your tickets sharpish to secure the best seats and prices.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

