Fiddler on the Roof confirms full West End cast Apr 28, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Following a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and a barn-storming performance at the Olivier’s, the multi award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof has revealed its final casting. Previously announced stars; Adam Dannheisser (Tevye), Lara Pulver (Golde) and Beverley Klein (Yente) - who each received an Olivier nomination for their roles - will lead the company. Joining them for the Barbican season are Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel, Georgia Bruce as Hodel, Hannah Bristow as Chava, Ashleigh Schuman as Shprintze and Georgia Dixon as Bielke. The cast is further strengthened by Matthew Woodyatt, who appears as Mordcha and also covers the role of Tevye, alongside Dan Wolff as Motel, Daniel Krikler as Perchik and Gregor Milne as Fyedka. Michael S. Siegel plays Lazar Wolf, with Mark Faith as the Rabbi, and Toby Turpin as Mendel. Gareth Davies, Ed Bruggemeyer, Sue Appleby, Susannah van den Berg and Carys McQueen complete the vibrant village ensemble, with Raphael Papo stepping into the iconic role of the aforementioned Fiddler.

Joint CEO & Creative Director of Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Howard Panter said: “We are delighted to bring together a first class cast for this landmark production of Fiddler on the Roof. With Olivier nominees and a host of remarkable new talent, this ensemble embodies the heart, soul, and spirit of this timeless story. Barbican audiences are in for something truly special this summer.”

Jordan Fein’s revival, which was the most decorated show at this year's Olivier’s, took home wins for Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design and Best Sound Design. The production also picked up two prestigious WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year, firmly establishing it as one of the most celebrated musical revivals in recent memory.

Set in the tiny village of Anatevka in 1905, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye the milkman as he struggles to preserve his family’s traditions against the tide of change. With a beloved score including “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset”, the production promises an evening of joy, heartache, and exuberance.

Described by critics as "a masterclass in balancing innovation and tradition" and “a triumph of truth,” Fein’s production has been hailed for its fresh, contemporary energy while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original.

Following its strictly limited season at the Barbican, Fiddler on the Roof will embark on its first major UK and Ireland tour in over a decade, visiting cities including Leeds, Belfast, Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham.

Fiddler on the Roof opens at the Barbican on 24 May 2025, with performances running until 19 July.