Fiddler on the Roof leads 2025 Olivier nominations

The Oscars may have dazzled Hollywood last Sunday, but let’s be honest—those golden statues were just the warm-up for the acting awards that matter. And by the awards, we mean the Oliviers, obviously. It’s fitting that, on this Pancake Day, the theatre world has served up a stacked list of nominations. There’s drama, there’s competition, and, in a uniquely theatrical twist, two actresses are nominated for playing the same role, in separate productions, of the same show at different theatres. You won’t find that level of delicious chaos at the Dolby Theatre.

Fresh from winning his second Oscar on Sunday for The Brutalist, Adrien Brody now finds himself in the running for Best Actor for his performance in The Fear of 13 at the Donmar Warehouse. If he wins, it’ll be a rare feat—taking home both an Oscar and an Olivier in the same year is the kind of acting flex only a select few have achieved. But his category is fiercely competitive, and if there’s one thing the Olivier nominations have proved, it’s that London theatre is brimming with powerhouses. Just ask Lesley Manville and Indira Varma, both up for Best Actress for playing the exact same character—Jocasta in Oedipus. Manville’s production ran at Wyndham’s Theatre in the autumn, while Varma is currently delivering her version at The Old Vic, and though they never shared a stage, their performances were so distinct that both have secured their own spots on the shortlist.

Romola Garai, meanwhile, decided that one nomination wasn’t enough and has landed two in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category—one for The Years and the other for Giant. As does Howard Hudson who receives dual Best Lighting Design nominations for Natasha, Pierre and Starlight Express.

The real star of the nomination list is Fiddler on the Roof, which has waltzed ahead of the competition with 13 nominations, making it the most celebrated production of the year. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's revival of the beloved musical has been widely praised for its fresh, intimate approach to Tevye’s story, and its sweep across multiple categories—Best Musical Revival, Best Actor, Best Director, and a host of design nods— which makes us even more excited for the West End transfer at the Barbican later this year!

In the Best New Musical category, the competition is just as fierce, with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Why Am I So Single? all vying for the top prize. The variety in this lineup alone proves how diverse London’s musical theatre scene is right now—from the Tony award-winning transfer of MJ to the immersive storytelling of Great Comet and the quirky charm of Benjamin Button, there’s something for every kind of theatre fan. And over in the technical categories, the usual titans are battling it out, with Es Devlin nominated for her striking work on Coriolanus, Tom Scutt earning recognition for Fiddler on the Roof.

With opera, dance, and play categories just as competitive, this year’s Olivier Awards are shaping up to be one of the most thrilling yet. Check out the full list of nominations below: